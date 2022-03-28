Rexall Care Network Launches In-Store Campaign to Support MS Society of Canada’s Caregiver Initiatives

English French

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada has announced a partnership with the Rexall Care Network – the Bubble Campaign – that aims to raise $120,000 in support of caregiver initiatives at the MS Society. Between March 27 and April 30, the Bubble Campaign will take place at 390 Rexall locations across Canada. Customers will have an opportunity to purchase a “bubble” when they are checking out or top up their purchase to the nearest dollar to support caregivers of people living with MS.



“The Rexall Care Network is committed to supporting the more than 90,000 Canadians that live with MS, along with their families and communities. This donation to the MS Society of Canada will help take care of MS caregivers so they can take care of the ones they love,” said Frank Monteleone, President and Chair of the Rexall Care Network.

Caregivers are essential to the health and wellness of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS). It is critical to keep these caregivers healthy, both physically and emotionally. The MS Society currently has several resources and programs for caregivers who support people living with MS or an allied disease, including 1:1 caregiver peer support and a virtual caregiver peer support group. The funds provided by the Rexall Care Network will allow the MS Society to expand on those initiatives and provide individuals caring for those living with MS with educational webinars; a print and electronic Guide for Caretakers that includes resources, tools, and supports; a series of videos and podcasts; and a library of quick-resource documents.

“Our organization remains dedicated to providing resources and services to all Canadians affected by MS, including their caregivers. This campaign and the generosity of the Rexall Care Network will allow the MS Society to enhance the tools and connections we deliver to caregivers, providing these real-life heroes across the country with much-needed support,” said Pam Valentine, President and CEO of the MS Society of Canada.

At some point in their lives, nearly half of all Canadians aged 15 and older have provided care to a family member or friend with a long-term health condition, disability, or aging needs. As families get smaller, the population ages, and the resulting rate of disability increases, caregiving rates will continue to grow. The Rexall Care Network objective is to care for the health and well-being of caregivers by empowering them with information and resources, and by funding organizations that provide caregivers with direct support and assistance, such as the MS Society of Canada.

From March 27 to April 30, visit a Rexall drugstore location near you to participate in the Bubble Campaign and support caregivers to people who live with MS across Canada. To find a Rexall location near you, please visit https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator

About the Rexall Care Network

The Rexall Care Network is a not-for-profit organization under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act. Since 2002, Rexall has been helping build strong and vibrant communities by supporting numerous charitable organizations. Over the past 17 years, Rexall has contributed over $15 million dollars towards local communities through children’s and seniors’ programs and services across Canada. In late 2018, Rexall undertook a review of its Rexall Care Network commitments with a goal of bringing more focus to our giving platform and maximizing the social impact. Rexall endeavoured to identify the cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what is important to employees and customers – caregiving is this cause. For more information, visit https://www.rexall.ca/carenetwork.

Follow us on Instagram.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians’ health…one person at a time. Operating 390 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall’s 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Website: mssociety.ca 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Ian Royer

MS Society of Canada

437-290-8810

ian.royer@mssociety.ca