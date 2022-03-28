Healios AG Announces Addition of Meg Heim RN, MAS to Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healios AG, a MedTech company focused on developing and validating digital biomarkers since 2014, announced that Meg Heim has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Meg brings over two decades of extensive experience as a global senior-level pharmaceutical and biotech executive, with roles spanning medical device, health technologies, external affairs, advocacy, and product launches. She was most recently at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals as Vice President, Global Head of Scientific Engagement Strategy, Operations and Program Management, where she was responsible for management oversight of Global Business Unit Strategic Scientific Stakeholder Engagement, R&D, Medical CRM, and companywide Event and Congress multinational strategy.

"We are fortunate to have Meg Heim join our Board of Directors. Meg's vast expertise in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry will be an asset to our company as we execute against our strategic vision," said Guilhem Dupont, Healios AG Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2021, Meg founded and is President of Heim Global Consulting, LLC., which provides consulting leadership in the Venture Capital and Biotech space, as well as extensive domestic & international consulting support in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Health technology markets. Before founding Heim Global Consulting, Meg's leadership at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals included Vice President, Global Head of Scientific Engagement Strategy, Operations and Program Management, in the Chief Medical Office. Previous roles included Vice President, Head of NA Medical Affairs Scientific Communications, and initially as the Chief Patient Officer and Global Head of External Affairs for Cardiovascular Medicine.

Prior to Sanofi, Meg was at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), where she held U.S. and global leadership roles in medical affairs, advocacy and policy across multiple therapeutic areas. Meg received her Post Masters degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Additionally, Meg is an active member of Chief. Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women in executive positions to pave the way to bring others with them.

About Healios AG

Healios AG is a MedTech company that has worked with pharmaceutical companies and academic research teams in the EU and U.S. to develop and validate digital biomarkers since 2014. The Healios AG technology meets requirements for CE Mark and FDA and has applications across neuroscience and beyond. Healios AG Digital Markets cover five key domains, and each domain can be measured through the performance of fun and interactive proprietary tests tailored to the research needs. Altogether, Healios AG tests can generate over 200 digital biomarkers.

Healios AG offers a truly unique value proposition for strategic partners as they possess advanced proprietary science and processes to rapidly develop new applications of their digital biomarkers and increase disease coverage and offer continuity by design between medical research and medical practice, which also includes 'Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD). Additionally, Healios AG has the only system architecture that enables integrability with other platforms such as EHR and wearables. Looking ahead, Healios AG aims to be the leading provider of digital biomarkers across the full neuroscience field. Additional information about Healios AG can be obtained at www.healios.io. For press inquiries, contact amber@heimglobalconsulting.com.

