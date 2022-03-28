VVC Applies for Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application for the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) in the United States ("U.S."). The application is moving towards the final stages of the process, and we will continue to keep Shareholders informed on the progress in a timely basis.



The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VVC" and is current trading in the U.S. on the Pink Sheets under the symbol "VVCVF", having been upgraded from the Grey Market.

Management believes that a further upgrade to the OTCQB Market would represent a significant step towards our larger business goals and would provide additional liquidity to the VVC shares allowing U.S. investors easier trading options.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. For our application to be successful, VVC must be current in its reporting obligations, undergo a verification and management certification process, meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB market is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, and will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with alternative access to VVC’s Shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is also a Helium producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico.

To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer



For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041 pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcexpl.com

