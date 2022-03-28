Mammoth Lakes Announces New Summer Air Service from San Francisco

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mammoth Lakes Tourism and Mammoth Mountain announced new summer air service with United Airlines into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, Calif. Beginning June 4 and running through September 5, 2022, this is the first time summer air travel has been offered to California’s premier mountain destination via San Francisco International Airport (SFO), making the Mammoth Lakes region more accessible than ever.



Kicking off on June 4, 2022, flight service between the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) and SFO will operate on Saturdays and Sundays through June 19. Flights will then be offered daily, except on Saturdays, from June 24 through September 5, 2022.

“Launching commercial air service to the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop this winter successfully created a reliable and convenient option for visitors and locals looking to travel to and from Mammoth Lakes and the Eastern Sierra,” said John Urdi, Executive Director for Mammoth Lakes Tourism. “This region is truly a four-season destination and the summer flights will showcase one of our most beautiful times of year.”

“United looks forward to continuing our service between San Francisco and Bishop, California which began last December and gives customers access to Mammoth Lakes,” said Lori Augustine, vice president of San Francisco for United. “Extending this service will give our customers convenient access to the beautiful summer in Mammoth Lakes, which will draw not just Bay Area visitors, but travelers from the 65 U.S. destinations that United will serve from SFO this summer.”

Shuttle and rental car services from Bishop to Mammoth Lakes are available. Drive time from Bishop to Mammoth Lakes is about 45 minutes and with free and regular bus service throughout Mammoth Lakes, it’s easy to get around town without a car. Located 45 minutes from Yosemite National Park, the YARTS shuttle service provides reliable and comfortable transportation into Yosemite with five different pickup/drop off locations throughout Mammoth Lakes.

Continuing air service through the summer months is thanks to the strong partnerships between Inyo County, Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Federal Aviation Administration and Caltrans Division of Aeronautics.

Flights are bookable now at www.united.com .

Check http://www.visitmammoth.com/ and http://www.mammothmountain.com for more information on a Mammoth Lakes vacation.



