RxSight, Inc. to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.



RxSight’s management is scheduled to present Monday, April 11, 2022, at 12:45pm PT / 3:45pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

IR@rxsight.com

Company Contact:

Shelley Thunen

RxSight, Inc.

949-521-7830

IR@rxsight.com