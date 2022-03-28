CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One and The NFL Renew and Expand Longstanding Audio Media Partnership

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S., and the National Football League today announced they have extended and expanded their partnership with a new multi-year agreement. Westwood One has been the official network audio broadcast partner of the NFL for more than 35 consecutive seasons and 50 years overall. Westwood One will continue to provide play-by-play coverage for Monday Night Football; Sunday Night Football; Thursday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day; select international games; the entire postseason including the Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs, AFC and NFC Championship games; and the Super Bowl. The NFL on Westwood One reaches more than 56 million listeners each season.



Under the terms of the new deal, Westwood One retains exclusive national broadcast radio distribution rights to the aforementioned games, and adds the following new elements to the partnership:

Westwood One’s NFL primetime game broadcasts will be available free to fans on affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms and on the NFL App.





Westwood One will offer expanded coverage of NFL tentpole events throughout the year, including NFL Honors, NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and NFL Schedule Release.





Westwood One and the NFL will explore creating new alternate game broadcasts in addition to the traditional Westwood One play-by-play.



“What an honor it is for Westwood One to continue our multi-decade programming relationship with our iconic NFL partners by extending our exclusive network audio broadcast rights,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media. “Equally exciting is the opportunity to further grow our NFL fan base by expanding our relationship to include digital distribution rights as well as innovative, new content opportunities.”

“We’re pleased to continue our valued, long-term partnership with Westwood One,” said Brent Lawton, VP Media Strategy and Business Development. “Audio is an important platform for the NFL, and Westwood One has a long history of delivering excellent game broadcasts and other content. We’re excited to expand with Westwood One on to digital platforms, providing our fans even more ways to follow the sport they love.”

Westwood One’s broadcast coverage of the NFL includes an all-star line-up of talent featuring some of the biggest names in football, including Emmy-nominated broadcaster Rich Eisen, two-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year Kevin Harlan, and a host of former players, “Hall of Famers”, and coaches providing in-game analysis.

In addition to live game coverage and pregame and halftime shows, Westwood One Sports also offers feature programming including NFL Insider, NFL Preview, NFL101, and NFL Fantasy Forecast.

Westwood One’s live NFL broadcasts can be heard on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide. Coverage can be streamed online at WestwoodOnesports.com, Westwood One’s affiliate stations’ primary digital sites and apps, and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,500 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, broadcasting premium content that defines the culture and some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to being the exclusive partner to the NFL since 1987, Westwood One has exclusive rights to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. Westwood One is also home to the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. The rapidly growing Cumulus Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contacts:

Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com