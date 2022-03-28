Werner Enterprises Board Member Carmen Tapio Named Nebraska Honoree of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year

OMAHA, Neb., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to recognize the accomplishment of its Director and ESG Committee Chair, Carmen Tapio, for being named Nebraska’s honoree of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year. Tapio is the founder and CEO of North End Teleservices, LLC, which is currently the largest Black-owned business in Nebraska.



In 2020, Tapio was appointed to the Werner Enterprises Board of Directors. “Carmen has been an incredible contributor to our board of directors,” said Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “It’s an honor to have her as part of our corporate governance team.”

The USA TODAY designation honors exceptional women across the country who have made a significant impact within their communities. “It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized and counted among so many incredible women making an impact in our country and around the globe,” said Tapio. “The collective achievements demonstrated by each and every one of us can — and do — make an impact when we follow our dreams. Each honoree embraces social responsibility and leadership in ensuring our present and our future. It is with great pride I serve as a member of the board of directors of Werner Enterprises, Inc. and chair the ESG committee alongside the best leadership team in the industry.”

To read more about Carmen’s outstanding work in the community that led to this award, visit USATODAY.



About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,500 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.