WSFS Financial Corporation to Hold 2022 Annual Meeting Virtually on May 11

WILMINGTON, Del., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS”), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced that it will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually at 4 p.m. EDT on May 11, 2022. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 18, 2022, are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting.



In addition, this will be the last Annual Meeting for Mark A. Turner as a WSFS Board Member. He has been with WSFS since 1996 and served on the Board of Directors from 2007 to 2022. This represents the final step in WSFS’ long-planned CEO succession. As former Chairman, President and CEO, Turner’s business decisions, entrepreneurial approach and leadership style will be positively felt at WSFS for years to come.

In order to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register in advance at http://viewproxy.com/wsfs/2022/htype.asp by 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 8, 2022. On the day of the meeting, stockholders must click the link provided and use the password they received in their registration confirmation. WSFS encourages stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

