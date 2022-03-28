Bowlero Corp. to Participate in IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp” Tomorrow (Mar 29)

RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”) today announced that Brett Parker, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp” tomorrow (March 29), 2-3:30pm EDT.



Other firms participating in the event include: SES AI Corp.; Nasdaq, Inc.; Vinson & Elkins LLP; Stifel; Gallagher; GTS; Morrow Sodali; ICR Inc.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which it acquired in 2019 and which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Contacts:

For Media:

Bowlero Corp Public Relations

pr@bowlerocorp.com

For Investors:

ICR, Inc.

Ryan Lawrence

Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com



Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com

