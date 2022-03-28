Mammoth Lakes and Advanced Airlines Resume Partnership for Summer Service

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Lakes Tourism and Los Angeles-based public charter airline, Advanced Airlines, announced today that they will expand their partnership by offering four weekly summer flights from Southern California cities, Hawthorne/Hawthorne Municipal Airport (HHR) and Carlsbad/McClellan Palomar Airport (CLD), direct into Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH). The new schedule begins on June 16 and will run through September 12.



Following a successful winter season exclusively serving Mammoth Lakes, Advanced Airlines will provide semi-private flights every Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday via a 30-passenger Dornier 328 jet. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of a private air travel experience at commercial airline cost with benefits such as private terminals and skipping TSA lines. Advanced Airlines is the only airline to offer Southern Californians direct flights straight into Mammoth Airport.

“Summer in the Eastern Sierra is truly magical, and with the addition of Advanced Airlines summer service to Mammoth Yosemite Airport, it’s easier than ever to get here to enjoy it,” said Mammoth Lakes Tourism Executive Director, John Urdi.

“Summer is one of the best times of year to enjoy everything that the majestic town of Mammoth Lakes has to offer," said Levi Stockton, Founder & President of Advanced Airlines. "We are pleased to continue partnering with Mammoth Lakes Tourism to create an accessible and premium way for Southern Californians to get to one of their favorite summer destinations."

The summer season in Mammoth Lakes is full of beautiful scenery, ideal weather and big, outdoor adventures. It’s the perfect escape from busy city life. Fly into Mammoth Lakes and use it as your base camp to explore places such as Yosemite National Park, Devils Postpile, Bodie Ghost Town and more; all of which are accessible via public transit or private tours once in town. You can also check out one of the many summer music festivals held in town most weekends throughout the season.

To book tickets, please go to www.advancedairlines.com or call 1-800-393-7035. Book by May 30 and complete travel by September 12 to save 20% with code EARLYBIRD20.

About Mammoth Lakes

Majestic in scale and awesome in its natural beauty, the year-round adventureland of Mammoth Lakes is one of those rare places that you have to see to still not totally believe. The name speaks to the size of the mountains, the expanse of the valleys, the incredible number of crystal clear mountain lakes and the endless opportunities for adventure just outside your door. But what makes this place really unique are the surreal storybook scenes that drop jaws, spark the imagination and make every moment feel like a brush with the truly incredible. To learn more go to www.visitmammoth.com.

About Advanced Air, LLC

Advanced Air is a world-class, Los Angeles based airline carrier offering a gamut of aviation services including regional commercial service (Advanced Airlines), private charter, aviation management, corporate travel (Advanced Air Charters) and property management services. It owns and operates out of the award-winning fixed base operator (FBO), Jet Center Los Angeles, located in Hawthorne, CA at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, covering a total of 90 acres and 200,000 square feet of hangar space. Its real estate is commonly used for public and private events.

