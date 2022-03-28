Nanophase Technologies Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Client Growth Amid Increased Market Appetite for Solésence Products

Ed Sieracki will lead customer success and growth among brand partners in a newly created role, Vice President of Brand Partnerships





Jennifer Bayon will lead customer success and growth among retail partners in a newly created role, Vice President of Licensing and Retail Partnerships

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced two newly-created leadership positions to accommodate growing demand and market appetite for Solésence products.

“Our brand partners have experienced strong growth as a result of broad market acceptance of the products that they have launched with us,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer at Solésence. “As we grow alongside our partners, we welcome two outstanding professionals to our team, Ed Sieracki and Jennifer Bayon. The addition of these two leadership positions comes in response to clear feedback from our brand partners as we reaffirm our commitment to their growth by expanding our ability to deliver best-in-class service alongside our best-in-class products.”

Ed Sieracki will serve as Vice President of Brand Partnerships for both Personal Care Ingredients and Solésence Beauty Science, leading customer success to support the growth of Solésence brand partners. Sieracki brings a wealth of experience in mineral-based personal care ingredients, having served most recently as General Manager at Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI), and previously in financial functions at AMCOL International.

Sieracki commented: “Solésence brand partners are the future of the industry in many ways, and the innovative products they deliver to their customers are foundational to their stories. I am excited and honored to be in partnership with these leaders in skin health — to help them drive the growth of their brand as they bring innovation to life in each launch.”

Jennifer Bayon will serve as Vice President of Licensing and Retail Partnerships, leading customer success among retail partners and establishing a licensing program as Solésence addresses increased market appetite for its patented skin health products among retailers and lifestyle brands. Before joining Solésence, Bayon served as Vice President, Business Development at Paris Presents Incorporated (PPI Beauty), where she led business growth in Asia, Latin America, and Canada.

“Solésence products are exceptional, ranging from best-selling makeup and cosmetics to products designed for active lifestyles, and we are uniquely positioned to help brands and retailers bring healthy skincare products to all. These incredible innovations provide ample opportunities for retailers looking to expand their commitments to wellness through mineral-based skincare and makeup, and, in the future, for licensing partnerships,” commented Bayon.

Cureton added: “Within the last 60 days, the Company has added over two dozen team members in roles that support service to our clients. This includes customer success and supply chain positions, as well as roles that support our ongoing GMP efforts. We are delighted to see our brand partners see such great success in the market, and we remain committed to supporting their growth in any way we can.”

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence Beauty Science, www.solesence.com, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Their patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.