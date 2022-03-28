Dave & Buster’s Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full-Year Financial Results; Company Provides First Quarter FY 2022 Business Update and Outlook

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022.



As of January 30, 2022, all of the Company’s 142 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico were open, including 1 new store opened during the quarter. The Company’s two Canadian stores were required by provincial mandate to temporarily close in early January. Both Canadian stores reopened in early Fiscal 2022.

Key Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue decreased by 1.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $343.1 million compared with $116.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $347.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Comparable store sales declined 2.6% compared with the same period in 2019 excluding 14 stores located in markets that had vaccine mandates during the quarter. Including all stores, comparable store sales decreased 6.8% compared with the same period in 2019

Net income totaled $25.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $56.8 million, or $(1.19) per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $25.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.7% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $87.7 million, or 25.5% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA of $77.8 million, or 22.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019

During the fourth quarter, the Company redeemed $55 million of 7.625% senior secured notes at 103% of principal, saving approximately $4.2 million in annualized interest. The Company’s net debt leverage ratio was approximately 1.2x as of January 30, 2022



Key Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue decreased by 3.7% from fiscal year 2019 to $1.30 billion compared with $436.5 million in fiscal year 2020 and $1.35 billion in fiscal year 2019

Overall comparable store sales decreased 10.6% compared with the same period in 2019

Net income totaled $108.6 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $207.0 million, or $(4.75) per share in fiscal year 2020 and net income of $100.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted share in fiscal year 2019

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.1% from fiscal year 2019 to $351.7 million, or 27.0% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $81.3 million in fiscal year 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA of $308.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue in fiscal year 2019

“We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results,” said Kevin Sheehan, Dave & Buster’s Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Fiscal 2021 was a demanding year but our store management teams – and all of our team members rose to the challenge working tirelessly to return our stores to fully operational status. Despite continuing headwinds from COVID-19 (including vaccine requirements in certain markets) we saw strong sales across our stores in fiscal 2021. We also generated a double-digit Adjusted EBITDA increase in the year driven, in part, by our strong focus on process improvement and lean initiatives across our business. This Company has significant upside potential and with our continued focus on innovation, growth and value creation, we are driving toward unlocking that value. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with everyone.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue of $343.1 million increased 193.7% from $116.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 1.2% from $347.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales decreased 6.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 (the Company has chosen to continue reporting comparable store sales versus 2019 in order to provide a more meaningful comparison). Walk-in comparable store sales increased 2.1% while Special Event comparable store sales declined 58.0% compared with the same period in 2019. Non-comparable store revenue totaled $65.8 million compared with $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income totaled $46.5 million, or 13.6% of revenue, compared with operating loss of $54.0 million, or (46.3)% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and operating income $37.6 million, or 10.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $25.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $56.8 million, or $(1.19) per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $25.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $87.7 million, or 25.5% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.0 million, or (13.7)% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA of $77.8 million, or 22.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $101.1 million, or 29.5% of revenue, compared with store operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $6.0 million, or (5.2)% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $96.3 million, or 27.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenue of $1.30 billion increased 198.7% from $436.5 million in fiscal year 2020 and decreased 3.7% from $1.35 billion in fiscal year 2019. Comparable store sales decreased 10.6% compared with fiscal year 2019 (the Company has chosen to continue reporting comparable store sales versus 2019 in order to provide a more meaningful comparison). Walk-in comparable store sales declined 3.6% while Special Event comparable store sales declined 71.6% compared to 2019. Non-comparable store revenue totaled $250.3 million compared with $83.2 million in fiscal year 2020.

Operating income totaled $187.2 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared with operating loss of $252.6 million, or (57.9)% of revenue in fiscal year 2020 and operating income $148.1 million, or 10.9% of revenue in fiscal year 2019.

Net income totaled $108.6 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $207.0 million, or $(4.75) per share in fiscal year 2020 and net income of $100.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted share in fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $351.7 million, or 27.0% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $81.3 million, or (18.6)% of revenue in fiscal year 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA of $308.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue in fiscal year 2019.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $409.2 million, or 31.4% of revenue, compared with store operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $55.3 million, or (12.7)% of revenue in fiscal year 2020 and store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $369.0 million, or 27.2% of revenue in fiscal year 2019.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company generated approximately $84.6 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter, ending the quarter with $25.9 million in cash and approximately $492.5 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net $7.5 million in letters of credit.

Total long-term debt consisting of 7.625% senior secured notes maturing in 2025, totaled $440 million at January 30, 2022. As part of its ongoing capital allocation strategy, the Company redeemed $55 million of its senior secured notes during the fourth quarter utilizing a redemption option in the Company’s October 2020 indenture agreement, resulting in annualized interest savings of approximately $4.2 million.

The Company’s net debt leverage ratio was approximately 1.2x as of January 30, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Business Update and Outlook

The Company’s business has strengthened through the first eight weeks of the first quarter, during which comparable store sales increased 5.4% compared with the same period in 2019. Walk-in comparable store sales increased 9.1% while Special Event comparable store sales declined 42.0% for the eight-week period compared with 2019.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 (audited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,910 $ 11,891 Other current assets 119,661 106,980 Total current assets 145,571 118,871 Property and equipment, net 778,597 815,027 Operating lease right of use assets 1,037,197 1,037,569 Intangible and other assets, net 384,425 381,357 Total assets $ 2,345,790 $ 2,352,824 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 311,515 $ 271,636 Operating lease liabilities 1,277,539 1,267,791 Other long-term liabilities 49,881 63,777 Long-term debt, net 431,395 596,388 Stockholders' equity 275,460 153,232 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,345,790 $ 2,352,824





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Food and beverage revenues $ 120,126 35.0 % $ 40,233 34.4 % $ 152,797 44.0 % Amusement and other revenues 222,976 65.0 % 76,588 65.6 % 194,361 56.0 % Total revenues 343,102 100.0 % 116,821 100.0 % 347,158 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 32,757 27.3 % 12,540 31.2 % 39,124 25.6 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 22,119 9.9 % 7,701 10.1 % 20,659 10.6 % Total cost of products 54,876 16.0 % 20,241 17.3 % 59,783 17.2 % Operating payroll and benefits 77,366 22.5 % 32,278 27.6 % 83,005 23.9 % Other store operating expenses 109,778 32.0 % 70,327 60.3 % 108,097 31.2 % General and administrative expenses 17,836 5.2 % 11,628 10.0 % 20,422 5.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 33,974 9.9 % 33,893 29.0 % 35,234 10.1 % Pre-opening costs 2,723 0.8 % 2,495 2.1 % 3,001 0.9 % Total operating costs 296,553 86.4 % 170,862 146.3 % 309,542 89.2 % Operating income (loss) 46,549 13.6 % (54,041 ) -46.3 % 37,616 10.8 % Interest expense, net 11,939 3.5 % 14,399 12.3 % 6,166 1.7 % Loss on debt extinguishment / refinancing 2,788 0.8 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 31,822 9.3 % (68,440 ) -58.6 % 31,450 9.1 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,172 1.8 % (11,655 ) -10.0 % 6,468 1.9 % Net income (loss) $ 25,650 7.5 % $ (56,785 ) -48.6 % $ 24,982 7.2 % Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ (1.19 ) $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.52 $ (1.19 ) $ 0.80 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 48,416,687 47,644,062 30,584,360 Diluted shares 49,268,800 47,644,062 31,158,919 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 144 140 136 Store operating weeks in the period 1,857 1,240 1,757 Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 185 $ 94 $ 198 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 25,650 7.5 % $ (56,785 ) -48.6 % $ 24,982 7.2 % Add back: Interest expense, net 11,939 14,399 6,166 Loss on debt extinguishment / refinancing 2,788 - - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,172 (11,655 ) 6,468 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,974 33,893 35,234 EBITDA 80,523 23.5 % (20,148 ) -17.2 % 72,850 21.0 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 758 36 529 Impairment of long-lived assets and lease termination costs 912 - - Share-based compensation 2,536 1,641 1,378 Pre-opening costs 2,723 2,495 3,001 Severance and other costs 207 (69 ) 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,659 25.5 % $ (16,045 ) -13.7 % $ 77,766 22.4 % The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 46,549 13.6 % $ (54,041 ) -46.3 % $ 37,616 10.8 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 17,836 11,628 20,422 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,974 33,893 35,234 Pre-opening costs 2,723 2,495 3,001 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ 101,082 29.5 % $ (6,025 ) -5.2 % $ 96,273 27.7 %





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Food and beverage revenues $ 436,637 33.5 % $ 159,501 36.5 % $ 563,576 41.6 % Amusement and other revenues 867,419 66.5 % 277,011 63.5 % 791,115 58.4 % Total revenues 1,304,056 100.0 % 436,512 100.0 % 1,354,691 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 119,123 27.3 % 45,207 28.3 % 148,196 26.3 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 85,848 9.9 % 29,698 10.7 % 85,115 10.8 % Total cost of products 204,971 15.7 % 74,905 17.2 % 233,311 17.2 % Operating payroll and benefits 287,263 22.0 % 117,475 26.9 % 322,970 23.8 % Other store operating expenses 402,661 30.9 % 299,464 68.6 % 429,431 31.8 % General and administrative expenses 75,501 5.8 % 47,215 10.8 % 69,469 5.1 % Depreciation and amortization expense 138,329 10.6 % 138,789 31.8 % 132,460 9.8 % Pre-opening costs 8,150 0.6 % 11,276 2.6 % 18,971 1.4 % Total operating costs 1,116,875 85.6 % 689,124 157.9 % 1,206,612 89.1 % Operating income (loss) 187,181 14.4 % (252,612 ) -57.9 % 148,079 10.9 % Interest expense, net 53,910 4.2 % 36,890 8.4 % 20,937 1.5 % Loss on debt extinguishment / refinancing 5,617 0.4 % 904 0.2 % - 0.0 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 127,654 9.8 % (290,406 ) -66.5 % 127,142 9.4 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,014 1.5 % (83,432 ) -19.1 % 26,879 2.0 % Net income (loss) $ 108,640 8.3 % $ (206,974 ) -47.4 % $ 100,263 7.4 % Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.26 $ (4.75 ) $ 3.00 Diluted $ 2.21 $ (4.75 ) $ 2.94 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 48,142,090 43,549,887 33,450,217 Diluted shares 49,263,720 43,549,887 34,099,378 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 144 140 136 Store operating weeks in the period 7,161 3,922 6,769 Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 182 $ 111 $ 200 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 108,640 8.3 % $ (206,974 ) -47.4 % $ 100,263 7.4 % Add back: Interest expense, net 53,910 36,890 20,937 Loss on debt extinguishment / refinancing 5,617 904 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,014 (83,432 ) 26,879 Depreciation and amortization expense 138,329 138,789 132,460 EBITDA 325,510 25.0 % (113,823 ) -26.1 % 280,539 20.7 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 1,392 577 1,813 Impairment of long-lived assets and lease termination costs 912 13,727 - Share-based compensation 12,472 6,985 6,857 Pre-opening costs 8,150 11,276 18,971 Other costs 3,289 (15 ) 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 351,725 27.0 % $ (81,273 ) -18.6 % $ 308,222 22.8 % The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2022 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 187,181 14.4 % $ (252,612 ) -57.9 % $ 148,079 10.9 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 75,501 47,215 69,469 Depreciation and amortization expense 138,329 138,789 132,460 Pre-opening costs 8,150 11,276 18,971 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ 409,161 31.4 % $ (55,332 ) -12.7 % $ 368,979 27.2 %

