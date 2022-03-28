Finning Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today the release of our 2021 Sustainability Report detailing our progress in people, safety, environment, product stewardship, communities, ethics, and governance.



"Our goal has always been to build and power a better world while caring for our people, communities and environment. We celebrate our employees' progress towards achieving the milestones set out on our sustainability roadmap," said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning.

We are ahead of schedule on our carbon reduction commitments. We reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 6% from 2020, including 4Refuel, despite significantly higher activity levels in 2021, which brings our GHG emissions down 28% from our 2017 baseline. In addition, to increase our commitment to sustainable operations, we expanded our mandate and raised our absolute GHG emissions reduction target from 20% to 40% from our 2017 baseline by 2027, including 4Refuel.

Key highlights from our 2021 Sustainability Report

Reduced total injury frequency by 12% globally from 2020

Recycled 5,545 tonnes of non-hazardous and 2,562 tonnes of hazardous waste

Increased the number of components remanufactured at our OEM facility by 13% from 2020

Offered new low carbon products, including an underground load haul dump truck that delivers zero exhaust emissions and an electric dozer providing 25% better fuel efficiency

Provided customers using our CUBIQ™ Dealer Services platform with capabilities to monitor carbon emissions through the sustainability dashboard

Engaged more than 160,000 youth through STEM partnerships

Acquired a majority ownership interest in ComTech Energy through our subsidiary 4Refuel to expand our fueling capabilities beyond diesel and offer turn-key solutions for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen





"Through partnerships, collaboration and training, we will continue to create value and opportunities to discover, strengthen and establish ways towards a sustainable culture of accountability, trust and ability to affect change," added Thomson.

Our sustainability report is complemented by our Sustainability Roadmap, an external assurance report, and a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) supplemental information package, which outlines our governance around sustainability, stakeholder engagement, material sustainability topics, and management approach. These documents are available on www.finning.com/sustainability.

ABOUT FINNING:

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for more than 85 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and services for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

