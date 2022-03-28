Wellbeing Digital Sciences Announces Restructuring of Security-Based Compensation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, today announced that it has granted 5,099,999 compensation stock options (the “Options”) and 3,000,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to certain directors, officers, employees, advisors, and consultants of the Company. The Options shall vest immediately and be exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.215 per Option for a period of 5 years from issuance. The RSUs are subject to future vesting with one quarter vesting at each of 3, 6, 9, and 12 months from the date of issuance and shall be exercisable for 24 months. The Options and RSUs are issued as part of its compensation programs to incentivize and retain its board of directors, executives, and managers.



Additionally, the Company announced that it has cancelled 2,975,000 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") and 5,000,000 RSUs pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, respectively. The Cancelled Options had been granted between March 22, 2021 and July 5, 2021 to several consultants of the Company and were voluntarily surrendered by the holders for no consideration.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

