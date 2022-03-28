Petrus Resources Announces February Monthly Activity Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.



Additionally, further to the fully backstopped rights offering previously announced on March 24, 2022, the Company has posted instructions for Petrus shareholders wishing to subscribe to the offering. The directions can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.petrusresources.com/investor-relations. Any questions related to the rights offering can be directed to Odyssey Trust Company at (587) 885-0960 or 1 (888) 290-1175.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

