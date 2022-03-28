PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc To Attend MD&M West

Santa Fe Springs, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Springs, California -

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA (March 28,2022) – PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing is pleased to announce that they will be attending MD&M West in Anaheim, CA between April 12 - 14, 2022. As one of the biggest medical device trade shows in the United States, MD&M is a place for the best and brightest in the medical device industry to come together and share their expertise. During the show at the Anaheim Convention Center, PRO-TECH will be available at booth #2342 to showcase their capabilities and discuss medical device packaging and assembly solutions. They have participated in MD&M for over 15 years, and are very excited to be back.

“We are looking forward to meeting with customers and others in the medical device industry”, says Pamela McMaster, CEO. “The pandemic has made it very difficult to hold a proper trade show for the past two years, but we look forward to reconnecting with customers and others during this year’s show.”

PRO-TECH is a full-service medical device contract manufacturing company and specializes in medical device packaging, assembly, and sterilization. With over 40 years of experience, PRO-TECH has deep expertise in designing custom and pre-validated packaging tailored to the unique needs of each customer. They are ISO 13485 certified and have over 6,000 square feet of Class 10,000/ISO 7-rated cleanroom space dedicated to medical device assembly. They also have an ISO 17025 certified laboratory in-house to facilitate testing and validation with experienced microbiologists.

“Outsourcing to a medical device contract manufacturer seems to be a more common conversation recently as OEMs consider where to focus their resources,” says Aaron Swanson, President. “If anything, the pandemic has strengthened the value proposition for contract manufacturers like us who already have cleanrooms and production lines established, who understand the specific regulations for medical device packaging, and who already have supply chain relationships.”

To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

About PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing: PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc. is a woman-owned and family-operated FDA- and ISO 13485-registered medical device contract manufacturing company headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Founded in 1980, PRO-TECH specializes in medical device assembly, packaging, laboratory and sterilization services, and sewn medical products. As a leader in the industry, the company has a presence in three key medical device markets – California, Minnesota and Texas – including two fully redundant Class 10,000/ISO 7-rated cleanrooms. To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

###

For more information about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc., contact the company here:



PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc.

Ron Imus

(562) 207-1680

ron.imus@protechdesign.com

14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670