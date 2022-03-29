Finnish English

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Ville Rissanen

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Ville Rissanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20220328161603_4

Transaction date: 2022-03-28

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,049 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,049 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Further enquiries:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 665 92

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.