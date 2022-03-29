English Finnish

Press release Honkarakenne Ltd. 29 March 2022

The Japan-inspired Honka Haiku, which is under construction for the Naantali Housing Fair, is in harmony with the surrounding nature – the connection to nature, naturalness of materials, and smart solutions for eco-friendly living provide the site with sustainable luxury.





Honka Haiku is the result of the collaboration between architect Marko Simsiö, interior designer Maru Hautala and landscape architect Asako Hashimoto. The modern log home, which features interesting architectural elements, is placed on the stunning archipelago plot in a way that respects nature and protects the rocky terrain and pine forest. In the interior, wood will be boldly left visible in many places. A Japanese garden will be created outside, and the sauna area will feature a unique onsen-style spa.





“A fire in the fireplace, the loose river stones around the bathtub, and a view of the magnificent pine forest add a touch of luxury. The spa will be an exception to the carefully thought-out functionality of the rest of the building: its sole purpose is to help the residents calm down, relax and enjoy themselves,” says Maru Hautala.

House around a sheltered atrium

Honka Haiku will be site number 3 at the Naantali Housing Fair. “I was inspired by the shape of the plot. The first thing I designed by the rock was the sheltered courtyard around which the building will be constructed,” comments Marko Simsiö. Simsiö is an award-winning young architect and a founding partner of KOAN Architecture, which specialises in sustainable design.

“The single-storey building has an understated look and subtle colours that help it blend into the landscape. The long eaves frame the walkways along the walls,” says Simsiö when describing the Japanese influences in the design. The line between the outdoor and indoor spaces is in constant motion. The calming courtyard serves as an extension of the lounge and dining room, and it also blends into the conservatory and spa section. Everything is open and private at the same time.





What elements do you consider important for living?

The aesthetics of Honka haiku are timelessly minimalist – but in a natural, down-to-earth way,” says interior designer Maru Hautala. “In my opinion, what make this home luxurious are the high-quality natural materials, sustainable choices and genuine, local products. There is nothing unnecessary in Honka Haiku.” Hautala hopes that the solutions will challenge fair-goers to think about their own living-related values. “What elements do you consider important for living?”

The Japandi style is reflected in, for example, the shapes, textures, use of wooden slats and subtle colour palette. “We show how different wood species and tones can be boldly combined in the interior of a log home. Natural-coloured oak and ash are used alongside spruce.” The house will be built by local professionals from the Naantali region, and almost all fixtures will be provided by Turku-based carpenter Ville Aakula.





The yard will look just as harmonious as the house. The Japanese garden symbolises an entire landscape. The front yard depicts the flow of water and islands with wildflowers. When viewed from the living room, the flower beds and plants form a landscape painting, with the window as the frame. “In a Japanese garden, the yard blends into the nature. The natural landscape calms the mind,” says landscape architect Asako Hashimoto.

