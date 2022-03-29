CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2022-03-29
Auction date2022-03-29
Settlement date2022-03-30
Maturity Date2022-04-06
Nominal amount589 billion SEK
Interest rate, %0.00
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume589 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term1177 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment588 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2022-03-29