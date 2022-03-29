New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Body Fat Reduction Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248450/?utm_source=GNW

, Lumenis, Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd, Elite Body Sculpture, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and JK Plastic Surgery Center.



The global body fat reduction market is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $10.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.72%.



The body fat reduction market consists of sales of body fat reduction services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer solutions to reduce excess body fat.Body fat reduction is the process of reduction of excess body fat with several objectives such as appealing body aesthetics and shape, with the assistance of surgeries and operations.



In addition to exercises and a healthy diet, surgical and non-surgical methods are also an effective way to help get rid of the excess fat.



The body fat reduction procedure can be carried out through procedures such as surgical, liposuction, abdominoplasty, non-surgical, cryolipolysis, and ultrasound. Surgery involve abrading, cutting, suturing and physically changing body tissues and organs provided by medical spas, hospitals, and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the body fat reduction market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A significant rise in obesity rates and obese population is driving demand for body fat reduction techniques.Obesity is a significant public health crisis and so, obese patients are preferring solutions to reduce excess body fat.



According to WHO, global obesity has tripled since 1975.In the USA, for instance, 16 sates have obesity rates of 35% or higher as of 2021.



Therefore, increasing obese population is driving the body fat reduction market.



Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the body fat reduction market.These technological advances include new and improved body fat reduction methods.



In January 2020, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) laboratory developed a new form of technology that can selectively reduce fat using a safe, injectable ice solution or slurry. In 2020, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies launched EON, an innovative body contouring device.



In October 2021, Xponential Fitness, a US-based fitness company, acquired Body Fit Training (BFT), an Australian fitness franchise.This acquisition helps Xponential Fitness to add a functional training and strength-based brand to its portfolio.



BFT offers training methods for reducing fat and creating lean muscle through a variety of coaching sessions.



The countries covered in the Body Fat Reduction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________