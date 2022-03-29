New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248445/?utm_source=GNW

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, KLS Martin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microline Surgical, NuVasive, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Scanlan International, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Ethicon Inc, and GE Healthcare.



The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to grow from $30.32 billion in 2021 to $32.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.41%.



The minimally invasive surgical instruments market consists of sales of minimally invasive surgical instruments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for performing less traumatic surgeries for the patients.Minimally invasive surgery is performed by using small incisions (cuts) and a few stitches.



During the surgery, one or more small incisions are made in the body, in order to guide the surgery, a laparoscope (thin, tube-like equipment with a light and a lens for seeing) is introduced through one of the openings. Minimally invasive surgery results in less discomfort, scarring, and tissue damage, as well as a faster recovery time than traditional surgery.



The minimally invasive surgical instruments include handheld instruments; inflation systems; cutter instruments; guiding devices; electrosurgical devices; auxiliary instruments.These are used for 2 types of procedure outlook that include robotic; non- robotic, in various applications such as cardiothoracic surgery; gastrointestinal surgery; orthopedic surgery; gynecological surgery; cosmetic & bariatric surgery; vascular surgery; urological surgery.



These are used by various end users such as hospitals; ambulatory surgical clinics; research institutes.



North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is the expected to be the fastest growing region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.Medical practitioners prefer minimally invasive surgery over open surgery as they cause less harm and pain to human body.



Minimally invasive surgery is commonly used in adrenalectomy, brain surgery, heart surgery, kidney transplant, spine surgery, plastic and cosmetic surgery. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery survey, in 2019, the number of plastic surgeries performed worldwide stood at 11.3 million. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, in 2019, the total number of coronary artery bypass graft surgical procedures in the United Kingdom stood at 14,848, and 45,398 in Germany. Therefore, the increase in the number of surgical procedures is driving the growth of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.



The development of low-cost surgical robotic systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.Due to the growth prospects for minimally invasive surgery in a variety of medical domains, robot-assisted surgery has fast grown in popularity.



As the market for robotic surgery approaches a decade of commercial use, new surgical modalities with new technologies, smaller dimensions, and lower costs are becoming accessible.In October 2020, CMR Surgical, a UK-based medical technology company has launched Versius Surgical Robotic System at Argenteuil Hospital, a public health center near Paris, France.



Versius was built by CMR Surgical to be versatile and cost-effective, using financial models that provide budget certainty and encourage regular usage of the system.Versius seeks to ensure that surgeons and hospitals are able to give the greatest level of surgical care to their patients.



It has been utilised at Argenteuil Hospital for a variety of treatments in a variety of specialties. Urological and gynaecological surgery are two examples. These treatments are frequently complicated and can take several hours to complete. In these circumstances, using robotic MAS can reduce physical strain on the surgeon, cut patient recovery time from weeks to days, and lessen the risk of surgical site infections.



In April 2021, Erbe Elektromedizin, a Germany-based surgical tool, and device manufacturer signed an agreement to acquire Maxer Endoscopy for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Erbe is expected to develop its surgical endoscopy business and it will also enable Erbe to provide increased performance in endoscopic and open operations using 4K and fluorescence-guided devices.



Maxer, a German-based company founded in 2004, specializes in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Maxer focuses on the development of high-end visualisation technologies that can produce dazzling, pin-sharp multi-spectral images for NIR fluorescence-guided surgery as well as ordinary white light images.



The countries covered in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





