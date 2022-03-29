New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248444/?utm_source=GNW

The global allergy diagnostics market is expected to grow from $4.62 billion in 2021 to $5.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.30%.



The allergy diagnostics market consists of sales of allergy diagnostics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify the allergen (substance causing allergic reaction) in a human body.An allergy is a reaction of the immune system to an allergen that isn’t normally detrimental to the human body.



Allergens are foreign substances that cause allergic reactions.Certain food like peanut, milk, egg and wheat, pollen, and pet dander are a few examples of allergens.



Allergy diagnostics is a procedure used by a qualified allergy specialist to evaluate if the body is allergic to a certain substance.A blood test, a skin test, or an elimination diet can be used as part of the examination.



The diagnostic procedure for allergies depends on the type of allergens and the mode of transmission.



The main types of allergy diagnostics tests are in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests.In-vivo allergy tests are performed on the human body to identify the cause of the allergic reaction.



In-vitro allergy tests are performed on laboratories using test tubes and Petri dishes to identify the allergy causing substance.The main products in allergy diagnostics include consumables, instruments, and luminometers.



By allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, and drug allergens. Major end-users of allergy diagnostics include diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, and academic and research institutes.



North America was the largest region in the allergy diagnostics market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased occurrences of allergic diseases will propel the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.The rise in allergy diseases has been attributed to increased environmental pollution from traffic and numerous industries.



An allergic reaction is described as an abnormal immune system response to an allergen.Allergy diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (often referred to as "hay fever"), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma.



Avoiding allergen is the most essential treatment for allergic disorders.As a result, proper allergy diagnosis is crucial for effective allergy treatment.



For instance, according to the community-based EuroPrevall survey report, in 2019, the prevalence of probable food allergy in adults was 0.3%, 1.4%, 2.1%, 2.8%, 3.3%, and 5.6% in Athens, Reykjavik, Utrecht, Lodz, Madrid, and Zurich in 2019. The most common allergy symptoms were oral allergy symptoms (81.6%), followed by skin allergy symptoms (38.2%), and rhinoconjunctivitis (29.5%). Thus, the rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases will further support the growth of the allergic diagnostics market.



The rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships among companies operating in the allergy diagnostics industry to invent new testing methods or improve existing ones is a recent trend in the market. For instance, in July 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc. and EverlyWell, Inc. announced a new partnership to accelerate innovation and accessibility of consumer-initiated health testing by bringing PerkinElmer’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab facilities into EverlyWell’s network of lab providers. PerkinElmer supplies the knowledge behind EverlyWell’s panels for Lyme disease and food sensitivity testing, which are the first products to emerge from this collaboration. Both tests use dried blood spot testing, which has been used by doctors and hospitals for decades to identify disease biomarkers with just a few drops of blood. They were developed by board-certified medical geneticists at PerkinElmer Genomics and validated on the EUROIMMUN EUROBlotOne® and EUROIMMUN AnalyzerTM systems.



In October 2021, IMA Group, a physician-founded network of integrated clinical research sites specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials in multiple therapeutic, announced the acquisition of Diagnostics Research Group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition provided IMA access to a wider range of patient populations and allows it to expand into the southwest United States.



It also expands IMA’s Clinical Research Division and its network of over 90 physical medical offices. Diagnostics Research Group (DXRG) is a clinical research site based in San Antonio, Texas, with expertise in vaccine and medical device development, internal medicine, allergies, and pulmonary and fatty liver diseases.



