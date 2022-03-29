Global Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2022: Liquid Biopsy Enters Exponential Growth Phase as Pandemic Subsides

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product With Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? We look at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer. This report provides a detailed analysis.



Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.



A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.



GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. The new technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.



The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report includes five year market forecasts. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.



Use independent research that makes you the expert. Get the research team working for you by ordering this comprehensive report. Get an extra player on your team as unlimited assistance and breakout data is included with your purchase.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.



Key Topics Covered:

Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

Invitae to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio

Cancer Centre, Inivata Partner on Clinical Liquid Biopsy Studies

IVBH Bio Takes Aim at With Liquid Biopsy Incubator

Molecular Health, Eone-Diagnomics Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

Delfi Diagnostics Looks To Fragmentation-Based Liquid Biopsy Tech

BillionToOne Adapting Fetal Dx Tech for Liquid Biopsy

EDGC to Expand Liquid Biopsy Space With Cell-Free DNA Platform

Liquid Biopsy Startup BioCaptiva Raises £1M in Seed Funding

Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment Response

Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage

Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device

Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test

Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response

Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy

Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning

Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services

Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma

Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Non Invasive Game Changer

Lower Cost

Greater Accuracy

Wide Range of Potential Uses

Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower prices

Lack of Standards

Protocol Resistance

Initial Adoption Cost

COVID-19

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Impact of NGS on pricing

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Market Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician Lab

Audit Body

Certification Body

Using Biopsies

Cancer

Precancerous conditions

Inflammatory conditions

Biopsy Sites

The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology

The Role of CTCs

ctDNA - Going Mainstream?

Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block

The Multiple Play

Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics

The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

The Promise of Liquid Biopsy

Structure of Industry Plays a Part

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

