Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022: Explosion in Immuno-Oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - Forecast to 2027

Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either.

It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.



A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success but diagnostics, especially biomarkers, are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.



The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines?

Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.



Key Topics Covered:

Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments



Lucence Liquid Biopsy Test Tracks Immune Treatment ctDNA Changes

Qiagen, OncXerna Close Companion Dx Development Deal

Natera Test to Guide Therapy for Bladder Cancer

Veracyte Halio Acquisition to Boost Immuno-oncology Activity

Freenome Eyes New Dx Possibilities

Oncocyte Data has Potential as Immunotherapy Response Predictor

OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America

Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay .

Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19

IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent

FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab

Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD

ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology

Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy

Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval

Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance

Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy

SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological Signatures

Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies

Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M

Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm

Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies

Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Icon Acquires MolecularMD

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Outcome potential

Companion Diagnostics

Funding

Technology Environment

Target Solutions

Factors Limiting Growth

Complex Role of Diagnostics

Clinical Trials Role

Protocols

Diagnostic Technology Development

Combinations - Issues and Complexity

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

Multiplexing and Foundation One

The Disruption Dynamic

The Race for Biomarkers

The Next Five Years

Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

Innate immune system

Surface barriers

Inflammation

Complement system

Cellular barriers

Natural killer cells

Adaptive immune system

Lymphocytes

Killer T cells

Helper T cells

Gamma delta T cells

B lymphocytes and antibodies

Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

Immuno Oncology Diagnostics

Checkpoint Assays

Cytokine Assays

Genomic Germline

Genomic Tumour

Tumor Microenviroment

Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent/Dako

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HalioDx

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

MIODx

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

MyCartis

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

NGeneBio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sense Biodetection

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Silicon Biosystems

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Todos Medical

Trovagene

Volition

Vortex Biosciences





