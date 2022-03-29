New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Containers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248459/?utm_source=GNW

The global food container market is expected to grow from $222.37 billion in 2021 to $238.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $318.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%.



The food containers market consists of the sale of food containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the storage of foods and protect them from contamination.It prevents the expansion of micro-organisms and increases the lifetime of food.



The food container depends on various factors like reasonably food storage (room temperature, refrigerated, or frozen), the food is stored, duration of storage, and storage space. The container is used as a bag, plastic container, or glass container.



The main product of food containers includes bottles and jars, cans, cups and tubs, and boxes.The bottles and jars food containers market consist of the sale of food containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to food containers, which can keep liquids and semiliquid foods and beverages.



That helps to safety due to its high permeability and inability to be sealed with heat.The main material types in the food containers market are plastic, metal, and glass.



The application of food containers for meat product, dairy product, bakery products, and fruits and vegetable.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Food Containers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is anticipated to propel the growth of the food containers market.Processed foods include various ingredients like artificial colors, flavors, or other chemical additives, which affect the health of individuals that cause obesity and other chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.



Nowadays, because of the fast-moving lifestyle of individuals, there has been increasing within the consumption of processed and packaged foods.This high consumption creates demand for processed and packaged food, which again allows food processing and packaging industries to develop more products with more nutrient value and ensure minimum side effects.



According to Renolon, an online publisher, In America between June 2019 and June 2020, digital fast-food orders increased by 23% and it’s anticipated that this can triple in 2021. Therefore, the demand for processed and packaged food is driving the demand of the food containers market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food container market.The advanced technology transformed the food manufacturing industry and associated businesses, technology such as the use of recyclable packaging, smart packaging, and micro packaging that increase the life span of food material and avoid direct contamination.



Recyclable materials are mostly used for the packaging industry that help businesses implement circular packaging practices.Furthermore, recyclable packaging technologies also cater to mono-material packaging, which avoids the use of a multilayer packaging system.



Technological advancement including recyclable packaging solutions is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.For instance, in 2019, Amcor, a UK-based packaging company has launched a new AmLite Ultra Recyclable high-barrier laminate solution, which is made from the firm’s high-barrier polyolefin film.



The product is eco-friendly, as it can be recycled and can reduce a pack’s carbon footprint by up to 64%. It is a recyclable packaging solution that creates an attractive package design while keeping the food fresh.



In December 2021, Sonoco, a US-based sustainable packaging company acquired Ball Metalpack, for a deal amount of $1.35 billion. Through this acquisition, Ball Metalpack is expected to expand Sonoco’s sustainable packaging portfolio with metal packaging, which is the most recycled packaging substrate in the U.S. Ball Metalpack is a US-based manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products.



The countries covered in the Food Containers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





