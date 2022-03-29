Total share capital and voting rights

English Danish

ALK-Abelló A/S (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) has completed a share split at a ratio of 1:20 with registration of new ISIN code and face value (nominal denomination) of the company’s B shares registered with VP Securities A/S (Euronext) on 29 March 2022.



In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, ALK-Abelló A/S is required to disclose the total number of voting rights and share capital no later than by the end of the calendar month in which the share split has taken place.

Following the share split, the company’s share capital remains DKK 111,411,960 divided into DKK 9,207,600 A shares, DKK 920,760 AA shares and DKK 101,283,600 B shares. The share split implies that the share capital is divided into 18,415,200 A shares, 1,841,520 AA shares and 202,567,200 B shares, each having a nominal value of DKK 0.50. Upon completion of the share split, each A share and AA share of a nominal value of DKK 0.50 shall have 10 votes and each B share of a nominal value of DKK 0.50 shall have one vote.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

