Global Goat Milk Products Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Dairy Goat Co-op, Stickney Hill, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, FIT Company, Baiyue, Goat Partners International, & Groupe Lactalis

The global demand for goat milk products is being driven by the high demand for healthy and nutritious diets and conventional dairy alternatives. Various goat milk products, such as goat cheese and yogurt, are manufactured worldwide.



In recent years, lactose intolerance has emerged as a common digestive disorder among consumers worldwide. Thus, the high demand for lactose-free and lower lactose-content products is contributing to the growth of the global goat milk products market.



COVID-19 IMPACT

The dairy industry has shown remarkable resilience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global goat milk products market was quite minimal despite the initial fears that the industry would be particularly vulnerable.

GOAT MILK MARKET SEGMENTS

The growing need for baby and follow-on formulas in China is driving the demand for goat milk powder-based products in APAC. The need for such items is being fueled by decreasing breastfeeding rates, an expanding newborn population, and a growing bottle-feeding culture in the country. The demand for full cream goat milk powder is expected to rise in the coming years due to its widespread use in newborn nutritional formulas.



Skimmed milk is packaged in containers that preserve product integrity while allowing for easier handling. Skimmed milk accounted for a revenue share of more than 42% in the global market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for goat milk products during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in disposable income, westernization, and surge in demand for newborn formulas from Chinese moms, and the impact of social media are expected to drive the demand for goat milk products in APAC.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Despite the presence of a variety of foreign vendors and a few regional vendors in the market, regional sellers would find it more difficult to compete with multinational competitors, particularly in terms of quality and technology. Several players are projected to expand their global presence throughout the forecast period, particularly in the fast-developing countries across APAC, to capture a greater market share. Price, availability, nutrition, organic, natural, and GMO certification are all aspects that players compete on.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Higher Nutritional Benefits Over Other Milk Varieties

Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide

Increasing Demand for Goat Milk Infant Formula

KEY VENDORS

Dairy Goat Co-operation

Stickney Hill

Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

FIT Company

Baiyue Group

Goat Partners International

Groupe Lactalis

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Delamere Dairy

Granarolo Group

Hay Dairies

Kavli

Summerhill Goat Dairy

Vitagermine

Holle

Shaanxi Huaenbao Dairy Co Ltd

Woolwich Dairy

Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery

The Good Goat Milk Company

Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co.

Lacteos Caprinos S.A.

Toggs

