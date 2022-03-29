Ablation Devices Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global ablation devices market size is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as many regions across the world are seeing a disturbing rise in the number of people being diagnosed with various chronic disorders. Given that the demand for non-invasive surgical procedures is growing at a robust pace among patients, ablation devices are majorly used to carry out these treatments. They use heat energy, laser, radiofrequency, and extreme cold to cause minor burns. The following are the trends expanding the global market size:





Europe (regional valuation may exceed $4.5 billion)

Radiofrequency ablation devices gain momentum:

The radiofrequency technology captured around 49% share of the Europe ablation devices market in 2021. Radiofrequency ablation devices offer many procedural advantages to patients and doctors alike, such as ease of use, high success rate, cost-effectiveness, quick relief, and high accessibility & availability. Since more and more patients are opting for minimally invasive surgeries, the demand for RF ablators will grow.

Ablation devices find high application in cardiology:

The cardiology segment generated a revenue of $945 million for the regional industry in 2021. Europe is witnessing a strong rise in the occurrence of cardiovascular ailments, such as tachycardia and atrial fibrillation.

There are many factors that can contribute to the onset of these diseases, such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, drug abuse, tobacco consumption, and high caffeine intake, among others. This scenario will boost the need for surgeries, thereby prompting cardiologists to use ablation devices.

Hospitals may emerge as the major end-users of ablation devices:

Hospitals held 46% share of the Europe ablation devices market in 2021 as governments are increasing their investments to develop a robust and sophisticated medical infrastructure. The financial support can help hospitals introduce advanced technologies in their facilities and devices.

In addition, the network of hospitals has greatly increased across the region in recent years, which will improve the common public’s access to innovative treatments and therapies. This situation will amplify the demand for ablation devices among hospitals.

North America (regional valuation to surpass $6.5 billion)

Technological advancements enhance demand for ultrasound devices:

The North America market size from ultrasound ablation devices is expected to register 9.7% CAGR through 2028 as there is a strong demand for minimally invasive surgeries to treat a wide range of life-threatening diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and others. Furthermore, these devices are undergoing technological advancements to improve their accuracy and efficiency during surgical procedures.

For instance, in September 2020, Philips Healthcare created the Affiniti CVx, which is a recent addition to its wide range of cardiac ultrasound solutions to improve the quality of care provided to cardiac patients. These product launches will improve the sales of ultrasound ablation devices.

Oncology procedures are on the rise:

Oncology accounted for a revenue of more than $945 million in the regional industry in 2021. The incidence of cancer is rising at a worrying rate across the region and the ailment is one of the leading causes of death in many countries.

This factor has urged medical professionals to introduce advanced technologies in their devices to improve the survival rate of patients. It will accelerate the adoption of ablation devices among oncologists as they cause minimal scarring post-surgery.

U.S. market share to witness strong growth:

The U.S. ablation devices market value crossed $2.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to record 10.9% CAGR through 2028. A large percentage of the U.S. population has adopted unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive alcohol & tobacco consumption and smoking. This has increased the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in recent years.

In fact, according to the CDC, nearly 6.5 million deaths are caused by cardiovascular disorders in the U.S. every year. This will increase the annual patient inflow, thereby escalating the production of ablation devices across the country.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation to go past $3.5 billion)

China ablation devices market forecast improves:

China captured 27% share of the Asia Pacific ablation devices market in 2021. The country is seeing a notable surge in its geriatric population, which increases their risk of being diagnosed with a variety of chronic illnesses.

The government is launching several initiatives to expand the reach of advanced treatments in remote areas. Moreover, many factors, such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and high spending on healthcare will positively influence the demand for ablation devices across China.

Ultrasound devices gain momentum:

Ultrasound ablation devices generated a revenue of over $70 million for the regional market in 2021 as there are many benefits of using these devices, such as minimal biomechanical effect, shorter procedural time, higher patient convenience, and ease of use.

Additionally, many innovative technologies are being integrated into ablation devices to enhance their success rate and efficiency during operation, which will supplement their demand among end-users.

Ambulatory surgical centers boost demand for ablation devices:

Ambulatory surgical centers captured a share worth $400 million in the regional industry in 2021 as the network of these centers is growing at a substantial rate to facilitate outpatient treatments. Governments across the region are taking steps to improve the accessibility of these treatments to cater to the medical needs of a large patient pool, accelerating the use of ablation devices.

