New design hotel Radisson RED Vienna opens on the Danube Canal



Set in an enviable location on the edge of Vienna’s famous Leopoldstadt district Radisson RED Vienna is a new-build, design-focused hotel and home to Istros, a unique rooftop bar overlooking the city and the Danube Canal. Radisson RED Vienna is the first Radisson RED hotel in Austria as Radisson Hotel Group introduces the city to this upscale, art and design-focused brand.





A full-service hotel with a twist on the conventional, Radisson RED Vienna occupies a landmark building whose white metal façade, gold-tinted windows and glass house on the rooftop set it apart from the rest of the buildings in the neighborhood. The hotel’s 179 rooms and suites feature a modern design with exposed-concrete ceilings, a series of paintings with red highlights, and large bay windows that double as comfortable seating where guests can enjoy the view of the canal and the inner city.





Housed in a greenhouse-like structure with its terrace cantilevering over the floor below, the hotel’s Istros rooftop bar is set to become Vienna’s new place to be for drinks with a view. The exceptional space offers a cozy yet extravagant lounge feel, which blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors with a 360-degree panoramic view of Vienna. Viennese locals and hotel guests alike can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, a great selection of wines and spirits, beer on tap and barista coffees while watching the sun set over the bustling city below and the Vienna Woods in the distance, listening to the DJ playing smooth tunes.

The ground floor of Radisson RED Vienna is home to Sarai restaurant and its eclectic cuisine inspired by the Silk Road offering dishes from East Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe. Sarai is the social hub of the hotel with co-working spaces, a bar, and a comfortable lounge where guests and locals meet, work, eat and drink. On warm days, the inner courtyard offers al-fresco dining beneath the giant eye-catching mural by Viennese visual artist David Leitner, which mirrors the district’s urban surroundings. Flexible meeting spaces include a fully-equipped meeting room with natural light, and a private boardroom with video-conferencing technology which connects to the courtyard and Sarai restaurant, extending the options for interactive and creative meetings.





Radisson RED Vienna’s location makes the hotel a great base for business and leisure travelers with easy access on foot or by public transport to the Schottenring metro stop just outside the hotel. Situated just outside the busy inner city, Radisson RED Vienna offers easy and convenient connections to the city’s business hubs, the main station, and the airport.

“We’re taking a cool, flexible, contemporary approach to hospitality at Radisson RED Vienna. Professional and sociable, our young and energetic hotel team invites guests to do what works best for them, without unnecessary formalities. The hotel reflects its location and the young, hip surroundings with the buzzing nightlife on the Danube Canal: from its lobby, restaurant and courtyard, to the sensational rooftop bar, it fits right into the vibrant local social scene”, says Yilmaz Yildirilmar, Area Senior Vice President Central & Eastern Europe at Radisson Hotel Group.





Vienna, the home of the Habsburg monarchy for more than six centuries, boasts an immense variety of palaces, museums, musical venues, gourmet destinations and shops to enjoy the finer things in life. From the Habsburg Palace complex in the center to the sprawling Schönbrunn palace, from the grand collections of the former emperors to the innovative MuseumsQuartier, cultural highlights abound. The ‘City of Music’ was home to composers like Mozart, Beethoven, Strauss and Haydn, and is still to this day a thriving live-music stage for the Vienna Philharmonic, the State Opera and the Musikverein concert hall.

Yildirimlar adds: “Vienna with all its history, music and art is the perfect city for the debut of our Radisson RED brand in the German-speaking market. This hotel’s unique architecture and interior design, the sensational rooftop and a team that delivers great hospitality ‘with a twist’, as we say, is setting the scene for more Radisson RED openings to follow across the region, and will surely become a fixture in the Viennese hotel market.”

Radisson RED Vienna is the fourth hotel of the group in Vienna, joining Radisson Blu Style Hotel, Vienna in the first district, Radisson Blu Park Royal Palace Hotel, Vienna near Schönbrunn Palace and Hotel Rathauspark, a member of Radisson Individuals close to Vienna City Hall.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Vienna is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:



SIMON KERN, Area Manager PR & Communication Central & Southern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

simon.kern@radissonhotels.com

SOPHIE CLARKE, Global Director, Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON RED:

Radisson RED is an (upper) upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson RED on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments