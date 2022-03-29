New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248443/?utm_source=GNW

22 billion in 2021 to $15.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.30%.



The automotive gaskets and seals market consists of sales of automotive gaskets and seals products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive gaskets and seals.Gaskets and seals are automotive components that prevent the leakage of oil, coolant, and air between different areas of a vehicle such as engines.



Gaskets are usually used as static seals to seal a connection between two components that have flat surfaces, whereas seals are used between engine parts that rotate.Both gaskets and seals offer high flexibility, reliability, strength, and resistance to extreme heat.



They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads, and temperature variations.



The main types of automotive gaskets and seals by material include fiber, graphite, PTFE, rubber and silicone.Fiber gaskets and seals are mainly used in the chemical and petroleum product manufacturing industries.



PTFE has a gasketing material has strong chemical resistance properties.Rubber seals are widely used to prevent leakage of air, chemicals, gases, or liquids.



Silicone gaskets have excellent resistance to aging, chemicals, fire, fungal growth, heat, water, and ozone. Major end-users of gaskets and seals include the automotive, aerospace, machinery, electronics and electrical, and marine and rail industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive gaskets and seals market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the automotive gaskets and seals market.Gaskets and seals are used in many EV applications such as battery packs to provide environmental sealing and insulation.



As of 2020, there were 10 million electric vehicles on the roads globally.In 2020, global electric car sales reached about 3 million, with new electric car registrations increasing by 40%.



Therefore, rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles is supporting the growth of the automotive gaskets and seals market.



3D printing is increasingly being used in the manufacturing of automotive gaskets and seals. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is the process of making three-dimensional objects from a digital file. By using 3D printing, manufacturers can economically and efficiently create gaskets of varying dimensions as per applications. For example, DP Seals, a leading global supplier of custom seals, gaskets and moulding uses 3D printing rubber seals to identify design faults and accelerate the development process.



The countries covered in the Automotive Gaskets And Seals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





