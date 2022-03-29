$1.1 Billion Worldwide Oligonucleotide Therapy Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oligonucleotide therapy market.



This report focuses on oligonucleotide therapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the oligonucleotide therapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the oligonucleotide therapy market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.



The global oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2021 to $1.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%.



The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of oligonucleotide therapy are antisense oligonucleotide, aptamer and other. Synthetic DNA oligomers called antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs) hybridise to a target RNA in a sequence-specific method. They've been used to successfully limit gene expression, modify precursor messenger RNA splicing, and inactivate microRNAs. It is used in infectious diseases, oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, others and is implemented in hospitals, research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oligonucleotide therapy market over the forthcoming years.



During the forecast period, the oligonucleotide therapy market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. As of January 2020, the market only had 11 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.



The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.



The countries covered in the oligonucleotide therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oligonucleotide Therapy



5. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Aptamer

Other

6.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Kidney Diseases

Others

6.3. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

7. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gy1zk

Attachment