Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2022

The global automotive fuse market is expected to grow from $16.17 billion in 2021 to $17.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.10%.



The automotive fuse market consists of sales of automotive fuse products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) which is an electrical component used in automobiles that protects other components, electronics, and cables from damage caused by excessive current flow. All fuses have a rating which refers to the maximum amount of amperage/voltage that the fuse can handle before it fails.



The main types of automotive fuse by fuse type include blade, glass tube, semiconductor, and others.Blade fuses are used in cars built today while fuse having plastic body with two metal prongs.



Glass tubes are used in an assortment of vehicles and accessory applications.Semiconductor fuses are used in limiting current.



By voltage, automotive fuses are segmented into 12 and 24V, 24-48V, 49-150V, 151-300V, and >300V.By application, automotive fuses are segmented into auxiliary fuse, charge inlet fuse, battery fuse, and engine fuse.



Automotive fuses are mainly used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and sold through OEM and aftermarket sales channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive fuse market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the automotive fuse market over the coming years.With the growth of technology, there is an increase in the implementation of new electronics in automobiles.



New technologies such as autonomous technology, self-driving systems, the onboard computer that controls a wide range of functions like vehicle temperature, GPS, and even exhaust emission, require a lot of new electrical equipment to work.For instance, according to Roland Berger study published in January 2020, Electronic modules for a typical premium vehicle cost $3,145.



According to the analysis, the cost of a semi-autonomous, electric automobile will more than double to $7,030 by 2025. Therefore, the growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is driving the growth of the automotive fuse market.



Improved quality and development of fully insulated chips are providing an opportunity to expand the use of automotive fuses.This can be attributed to the fact that better quality fully insulated chips will be more powerful and energy-efficient which implies a wider user base.



In September 2019, Researchers from KU Leuven and IMEC devised a new technology for insulating microchips that have been effective.Metal-organic frameworks, a new type of material made up of structured nanopores, are used in the approach.



This technology can be utilized to produce increasingly smaller and more powerful chips that use less energy in the long run.



In May 2021, Mersen, a French international company that operates within two key business segments: Advanced Materials and Electrical Power acquired Fusetech, a market-leading fuse manufacturer.Due to this acquisition Mersen aims to ramp up fuse production as well as integrate a high-performance location to manufacture its next goods.



Fusetech was a 50:50 joint venture between Mersen and Hager before the takeover.



The countries covered in the Automotive Fuse market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





