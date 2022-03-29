At 12.10% CAGR, Global Aquaponics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1364.29 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Exclusive Insight Report By Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Aquaponics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Herbs, Fish, Others), by Equipment (Grow Lights, Pump and Valves, Water Heaters, Water Quality Testing), by Components (Rearing Tanks, Settling Besin, Bio-filters, Sump Tank), by Application (Commercial, Home Food Production, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Aquaponics Market is expected to grow from USD 687.50 Million in 2021 to USD 1,364.29 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

The Aquaponics Market crops are produced by farmers in the agricultural sector and can be recognized as aquaculture and hydroponics. The demand for organic produce is expected to drive the Aquaponics Market growth during the forecast period. Aquaponics Market is free from crop protection chemicals and chemical fertilizers which increases its demand and the sale of organic fruits and vegetables, which will enhance the market growth during the forecast period. The reducing production of waste Aquaponics Market promotes sustainability and offers organic vegetables which increase its demand in upcoming years. As the requirement for organic vegetables continues to rise, the Aquaponics Market continues to grow universally. Generally, farmers are gradually adopting Aquaponics Market for the cultivation of fresh organic vegetables and fruits which is further predicted to drive the Aquaponics Market. The increasing technology and innovation in the Aquaponics Market system are expected to contribute in the growth of the Aquaponics Market during the forecast period. Besides, the ability of Aquaponics Market to benefit as a sustainable solution for the growth of food plants is driving the Aquaponics Market growth.

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aquaponics-market-1400/request-sample

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Aquaponics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.10% during the forecast period.

The Aquaponics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 687.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,364.29 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Aquaponics market.



List of Prominent Players in the Aquaponics Market

VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

ASEH Licorice MFG & Exp. Co. Zelang Group

Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Ransom Naturals Limited

CEMAY

Glycyrrhiza Glabra

Licorice Kazakhstan

Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc

Shadian C.E. Roeper GmbH

Grove Labs

Portable Farms Aquaponics Systems

Green life Aquaponics

Aquaponic Lynx LLC

Endless Food Systems

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Significant demand for organic produce is driving the market growth

The growth of the Aquaponics Market is due to technological advancement in the agriculture sector. The major drivers of the Aquaponics Market are it enhances the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs. Aquaponics Market is a beneficial technology as it assists in improving overall productivity in a very cost-efficient way. Further, the Aquaponics Market system allows agriculture to take steps towards technology and environmental sustainability which increases its demand in the years to come. The other prime factor that drives the growth of the Aquaponics Market is the income streams diversification and there is no involvement of any expensive equipment that expects profit in years to come.

Challenges:

Pests in the Aquaponics Market and their elimination is the major challenge in maintaining the Aquaponics Market clean without using chemicals. Algae formation in Aquaponics Market is the other prime challenge when they get out of hand, and if not managed properly. Moreover, algae can affect the pH and nutrition of Aquaponics Market system. Establishing and maintaining Aquaponics Market system can be a challenging at times, as numerous variables are needed to be considered.

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aquaponics-market-1400

Regional Trends:

In 2021, North America holds the largest market shares in the Aquaponics Market all over the world owing to the growth in the acceptance of modern technologies innovated in the farming sector coupled with the growth in the demand for organic food.

The Asia Pacific acquires the second-largest market share in the market owing to the continuous growth in the technological advancements in the Aquaponics Market system. Moreover, the increased requirement of farming at the regional and country-level is driving the growth of the Aquaponics Market.

Europe holds the third-largest market share in the Aquaponics Market due to the occurrence of well-established infrastructure. However, the implementation of easy technical operations coupled with an increase in per capita income. The increasing demand for the low operating costs along with the growth in the demand for organic food is witnessing growth in the Aquaponics Market.

Recent Developments:

• In the year 2019, Aero farms partnered with Dell Technologies to expand its technological requirements of network systems and machine learning. Their partnership is witnessing a good position in the global market and is implementing the right data-driven machinery by using information related to humidity, airflow, temperature, nutrients, food safety, light, and water. Their collaboration is increasing the growth in the technology and spreading awareness about the latest innovations in the system of Aquaponics Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aquaponics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Herbs, Fish, Others), by Equipment (Grow Lights, Pump and Valves, Water Heaters, Water Quality Testing), by Components (Rearing Tanks, Settling Besin, Bio-filters, Sump Tank), by Application (Commercial, Home Food Production, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

The report on the Aquaponics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Aquaponics Market?

How will the Aquaponics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Aquaponics Market?

What is the Aquaponics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Aquaponics Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Aquaponics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 687.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,364.29 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.10% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Type

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Herbs

• Fish

• Others



• Equipment

• Grow Lights

• Pump and Valves

• Water Heaters

• Water Quality Testing

• Fish Pump Systems

• Aeration System

• Others



• Components

• Rearing Tanks

• Settling Besin

• Bio-filters

• Sump Tank

• Others



• Application

• Commercial

• Home Food Production

• Others



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



• ASEH Licorice MFG & Exp. Co. Zelang Group



• Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd



• Ransom Naturals Limited



• CEMAY



• Glycyrrhiza Glabra



• Licorice Kazakhstan



• Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc



• Shadian C.E. Roeper GmbH



• Grove Labs



• Portable Farms Aquaponics Systems



• Greenlife Aquaponics



• Aquaponic Lynx LLC



• Endless Food Systems



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/aquaponics-market-1400/request-sample

