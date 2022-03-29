Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market to 2031 - Featuring AstraZeneca, Roche and Tesaro Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Tumor Type, Distribution Channel, Drug Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ovarian cancer drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the ovarian cancer drugs market are AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.



The global ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2021 to $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.3%.



The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.



The main types of tumors in ovarian cancer drugs are epithelial ovarian cancer, ovarian low malignant potential tumor, germ cell tumor, sex cord-stromal tumor. The most frequent kind of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer. The majority of ovarian tumours (90 percent) are epithelial. Ovarian cancer that began in the epithelial layer protecting the ovary is known as epithelial ovarian cancer. The different types of drugs include alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antirheumatics, antipsoriatics, vegf/vegfr inhibitors, parp inhibitors, antineoplastics, others and distributed channels such as hospital pharmacies, drug stores, others.



North America is the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035. According to the Cancer Statistics in 2020, published by the American Cancer Society', about 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 deaths were expected in USA. Thus, the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer cases across the globe drives the ovarian cancer drugs market growth.



Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies are restraining the Ovarian Cancer drugs market growth. Targeted therapies act as substitutes for drugs as they identify and attack cancer cells rather than destroying normal cells. For example, Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy biologics drugs used to treat Ovarian Cancer. A targeted therapy drug, Zejula was approved by FDA for ovarian cancer, and many targeted therapy drugs such as PARP inhibitors (targeted therapy drug) are undergoing clinical trials and are in drug pipeline. FDA has also approved Genentech's biologics license for ovarian cancer drugs highlighting the fact many new companies are entering into the biologics ovarian drug cancer market. Hence, the growing popularity of alternatives such as biologics and targeted therapies may hinder the growth of ovarian cancer drugs market.



Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions. The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects. For instance, Roche's blockbuster tranquilize Avastin (bevacizumab), is a combination drug approved by FDA, with ingredients such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, which is utilized to treat advance stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer.



The Ovarian cancer drugs market is governed by regulatory framework of agencies such as Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FDA's recommendation for ovarian cancer drugs market in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR 's (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, that contains sub-parts from sub part 'A' to sub part 'I'. The sub-part 'E' deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening and illnesses such as kidney cancer. The sub part 'E' also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of ovarian cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments. All companies operating in ovarian cancer drugs industry are required to abide to the regulations under FDA.



