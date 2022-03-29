New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulated Concrete Form Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248439/?utm_source=GNW





The global insulated concrete form market is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $0.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.81%.



The insulated concrete form market consists of sales of insulated concrete form by entities (organization, partnership, sole-traders) that manufacture insulated concrete form.Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs) are concrete wall forming systems that stay in place permanently as part of the structure and are not removed after the concrete has hardened.



High density styrofoam or other lightweight materials are used for their formation. The insulated concrete forms are separate panels connected with plastic or metal ties or can be pre-formed interlocking blocks.



The main types of insulated concrete form are polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, cement-bonded wood fiber, cement-bonded polystyrene beads and cellular concrete.Polystyrene foams are good thermal insulators and therefore used as building insulation materials.



Polyurethane foam is manufactured by reacting polyols and diisocyanates.Cement-bonded wood fiber is a composite material, usually made from waste wood, chipped into a specially classified aggregate that is then mineralized and combined with the portland cement.



Cement bonded polystyrene beads are used to reduce the density of cement-bonded composite (CBC) for reducing the main limitation of CBC in its applications.Cellular concrete is a combination of cement, preformed foam and water.



These types of insulated concretre form are mainly used in the construction industry as insulating materials.



North America was the largest region in the insulated concrete form market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for energy efficient buildings is driving the insulated concrete form (ICF) market.Construction industries, particularly in regions such as Europe and North America are increasingly constructing green and energy-efficient buildings.



ICFs are the lightweight, hollow forms generally manufactured using the high-density expanded polystyrene panels.These panels are connected & distinctively designed with 100% recycled polypropylene webs.



ICFs minimize the waste produced which is 100% recyclable.ICFs enhance energy effciency of consutruction buildings.



For example, in 2020, The Howland Green Business Centre in Canada was built using the new XR35 by Nudura, an enhanced insulated concrete form, which makes the building’s combined thermal resistance value higher than the insulated concrete forms used in other similar structures.



Public private partnerships is the key trend in the insulated concrete form market. For instance, in April 2021, Insulating Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association (ICFMA), a UK-based company that promotes the use of Insulating Concrete Forms (ICF), announced a partnership with National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Build with a strength program, Build with Strength 2.0. The program is partnering with Habitat for Humanity International to secure decent, inexpensive, and sustainable housing across the United States and it is donating concrete for the construction of Habitat homes. Further, in August 2021, Graven Hill, a self build village in the UK, partnered with Iconic Development Group (IDG) to offer the ICF-constructed homes in the UK. Moreover, IDG is building six homes at Graven Hill and plans to build 20 houses at that site in the coming years.



In February 2021, Insulating Concrete Forms Manufacturers Association (ICFMA), a Canadian non-profit trade association for the insulated concrete form industry, announced to partner with National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Build with a strength program, Build with Strength 2.0. The program is partnering with Humanity International to reinforce resonable, modest, and durable housing across the US and is donating concrete for the construction of Habitat homes. NRMCA is an association for the concrete form industry.



The countries covered in the Insulated Concrete Form market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





