Cell Line Development Market to hit USD 11.6 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global cell line development market value is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rise in the production of biosimilars due to patent expiry of branded therapeutics is expected to boost the demand for cell line development.

The advanced cell lines aid in the production of high-quality recombinant proteins in a time and cost-effective manner. The innovative technologies improve all the aspects of cell line development allowing higher productivity and expression along with novel drug development. Furthermore, major industry players are focused on developing technically advanced products to sustain the market competition.

Accessories and consumables segment is expected to exhibit 12.5% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. This is attributed to increasing use of disposables in cell line development process. Additionally, these are also used in laboratory setups for biologics production and R&D activities. Accessories and consumables include various glass wares such as culture vessels, beakers, syringes, gloves, chemiÊls, etc. Furthermore, they help in proper storage, handling and maintenance of cells thus increasing the cell lines lifespan and productivity.





Some major findings of the cell line development market report include:

Rising prevalence of cancer in developed economies including North America and Europe will foster the overall industry growth.

Increasing vaccine production across the globe due to surging number of various disorders will boost the business expansion.

Surging demand for monoclonal antibodies in developing economies will augment the market demand.

The COVID-19 impact on the market is observed to be positive. As, amid pandemic development of biotherapeutics and novel drug products has increased.

Browse key industry insights spread across 238 pages with 335 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, "Cell Line Development Market Forecasts By Product (Reagents & Media, Equipment {Incubator, Centrifuge, Bioreactor, Storage Equipment, Microscope, Electroporators, FACS}, Accessories & Consumables), Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian {Insects, Amphibians}), Cell Line (Recombinant, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Line, Primary Cell Line), Application (Bioproduction, Drug Discovery, Toxicity Testing, Tissue Engineering, Research), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028"

Cell line development market from mammalian segment accounted for around 72% business share in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2028. This is owing to rising adoption of mammalian cell source for the development of monoclonal antibodies. These cell lines produce complex proteins similar to those found in the human body, assisting in the development of personalized medicines. Additionally, mammalian cell lines are easily adapted by human tissues and other biological components thus, reducing the risk of infection. Such advantages of mammalian cell lines are expected to drive demand for cell line development.

Cell line development market from primary cell line segment surpassed USD 1 billion in 2021. This is attributed to the widescale application of primary cell lines in cell morphology, cell metabolism, genetics, and physiology. These cell lines are derived from normal, embryonic, or malignant tissue. Different kinds of cells lines are produced using a single cell thus, they are often mixed and grown in in-vitro conditions. Moreover, rise in demand for in vitro biologics production is expected to drive demand for primary cell lines.

Tissue engineering segment accounted for 14.5% revenue share in 2021 and projected to record a lucrative CAGR in the coming years due to increasing utilization of regenerative medicines for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, skin wounds, type 1 diabetes, etc. Tissue engineering is process of development of bioartificial tissues using in-vitro as well as in-vivo methods of cell growth and function. It is preferred in various patient treatments including implantation of skin grafts, small arteries, bladders, cartilages, trachea, etc. Increasing research on mesenchymal and embryonic stem cells will further propel the market expansion.

Asia Pacific cell line development market exceeded USD 1.3 billion in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure along with rising awareness about targeted therapies. In addition, increasing biotechnology industries along with increased use of cell lines for vaccine production will promoting regional market progression.

Some of the prominent business players operating in cell line development industry are Advanced Instruments, LLC., AGC Biologics, Catalent, Corning Inc., Cyagen, Cytiva, Eurofins, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery, Imgenex, Lonza, NAEJA RGM Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Premas Biotech, Probiogen, PromoCell, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Biologics, Sartorius AG, Selexis SA, Vista Biologics, Syngene International Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vista Biologicals, and WuXi AppTec among others. These market players are focusing on partnerships, product launches, mergers and acquisitions that help the company expand its business globally.

