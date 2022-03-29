Friendable, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Recently Acquired Music Production & Collaboration Website FeaturedX.com, Formally Retaining its 2 Original Founders to Accelerate Revenue Growth

FeaturedX was acquired by the Company in January 2022 and previously founded by Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary (Touring Artist) and Jeff Menig (CEO of Beacon Artist Management)

CAMPBELL, CA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its initial launch and release of FeaturedX.com, a web property acquired as part of the Company’s acquisition closing in January of this year, 2022.

FeaturedX has thousands of artists currently available and is a place where artists can book a guest feature, co-write, MIDI composition or live instrumental tracking for artists releasing their next single or looking to extend reach and exposure by tapping into these available resources for music production and collaboration.

“While continuing to deliver a variety of expanded services to our artists, platforms, and offerings, FeaturedX has now taken center stage as our next service offering ready for growth. Working closely with Mr. O’Leary and Mr. Menig, the 2 original co-founders of Featured X, it was immediately clear that having them both on board for our journey forward would be one of our keys to success. This said, we have been able to reach agreement with both O’Leary and Menig to join our team as partners as we focus on revenue, artists, and additional services growth on a platform that already has great momentum. I encourage all our partners and shareholders to read a bit more about both founders below, as they are going to be a big part of the future of FeaturedX,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr. CEO, Friendable, Inc.

ABOUT FEATUREDX FOUNDERS:

Mr. Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary is a co-founder of FeaturedX and best known for slinging his bass around with “Texas Metal” powerhouse Fit For A King, and has added another ace to his ever-growing deck. In August 2020 alongside his longtime friend Jeff Menig, O’Leary launched a new connective platform for creatives.

FeaturedX is the first premier platform for connecting and working with your favorite artists from a multitude of genres. “Creating this lineup was an absolute dream of mine,” says O’Leary. “This is a dream team of the greatest artists in alternative music. Combining years of friendships and touring experience we built this as a community. Now teaming up with Fan Pass Live, FeaturedX is looking to continue expanding and growing an already stellar roster of creatives.”

Mr. Jeff Menig is a co-founder of FeaturedX and an entertainment industry professional with over 21 years of experience in band management, live events, merchandise, consulting, artist development, and marketing. His unrelentingly passionate and persistent entrepreneur makes precision focused usage of the diverse set of skills he’s developed.

Menig builds brands and bands for the social media age, optimizing the multiple opportunities for engagement, communication, and personal interaction for his clients. His keen attention to detail, from visual elements to messaging, makes him invaluable as he teams with Fan Pass Live to grow the FeaturedX brand and services.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com/ or www.FanPassLive.com www.artistrepublik.com or www.FeaturedX.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com



