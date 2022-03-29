The Worldwide Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2024

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software, accounting for an estimated 38.8% share of the global total.

The market is projected to reach US$580.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the rapid growth of the aviation industry. The rise in number of commercial airlines in operation, increase in number of flight trips being undertaken, rise in air passenger traffic, and the need to make efficient use of staff are driving commercial airlines to adopt CMS solutions.

The advent of new aircraft with zero crash risk and zero error rates continue to drive growth. The growing number of workforce in aviation industry and the need for efficient management of available crew is enhancing the importance of crew management. The constant increase in the number of low-cost long-haul flights being operated across the world are further enhancing the importance of crew management software solutions.

One of the notable trends affecting the market is the emergence of mobile-based applications, due to the increasing proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The rising IT budgetary allocations of airlines amidst the growing need for efficient flight and crew management systems continues to fuel growth in the US market.

In Europe, growing air traffic and fast paced technology advancements are spurring market growth. In Asia-Pacific region, the rapid rise in passenger traffic and the growing number of new aircraft in operation are driving airlines to deploy advanced software solutions for efficient crew management solutions.



