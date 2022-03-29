Global $140+ Billion Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $29,803.71 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $140,890.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030
Checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug used in immunotherapy, which helps block the proteins present on tumor cells, as these affect the functioning of the immune system. Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs block different checkpoint proteins including, CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 (programmed death ligand 1)
Immune checkpoint inhibitor is also known as checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a form of cancer immunotherapy. Which used in the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers as metastatic melanoma, non-small lung cancer or renal cell carcinoma. These are humanized monoclonal antibodies target inhibitory receptors (e.g. CTLA-4, PD-1, LAG-3, TIM-3) and ligands (PD-L1) expressed on T lymphocytes, antigen presenting cells and tumor cells and elicit an anti-tumor response by stimulating immune system.
The key factor that drives the growth of market are owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitor for treatment of cancer, higher number of R&D studies, and surge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancement in screening & diagnosis of cancer further drives the market growth. However, high cost associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to impede the market growth.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as CTLA-4 inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, PD-L1 inhibitor, and others. According to the application, the market is categorized as lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in incidences of cancer across the globe
- Surge in global geriatric population
- Supportive reimbursement policies for immune checkpoint inhibitors
Restraint
- Higher cost of immune checkpoint inhibitors
Opportunities
- Increase in number of pipeline drugs
- Growth opportunities in emerging markets
Key players operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitor market are
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)
- Sanofi
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)
- BeiGene Ltd
- Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd
Scope of the Report
By Type
- CTLA-4 Inhibitor
- PD-1 Inhibitor
- PD-L1 Inhibito
By Application
- Lung Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Melanoma
- Hodgkin lymphoma
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Rest of LAME
