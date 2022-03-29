New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Push to Talk Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248437/?utm_source=GNW

The global push to talk market is expected to grow from $23.05 billion in 2021 to $25.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.51%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.58%.



The push-to-talk market consists of sales of push-to-talk solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide two-way communication services like a walkie-talkie. The push-to-talk is half duplex telecommunication method in which communication can be only transmitted in one direction at a time.



The main types of push to talk solutions by technology include 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi push to talk, that are used to make two-way communication by using 3G cellular networks, 4G cellular networks, and Wi-Fi networks, respectively.By components, the push to talk market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.



Hardware consists of different types of push-to-talk devices.Software consists of programmes and software for advancements of push-to-talk devices.



Major end-users of push to talk solutions include public safety and security, transportations and logistics, government, and energy and utility businesses.



North America was the largest region in the Push to talk market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is driving the growth of the push to talk market.Rapid adoption of smartphones continues.



For example, more than 50% of mobile handsets in the USA have future penetration gains anticipated.In the USA there are 325 million mobile subscriptions, a 103% penetration rate.



Therefore, the increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is driving the push to talk market rapidly.



Evolving technologies are increasingly being used in the push-to-talk market.The introduction of advanced technologies such as 5G infrastructure and LTE network is successfully creating opportunities in the push-to-talk market.



In addition, technologies such as the IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and natural language processing are also being used in the market. For instance, in March 2020, American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) introduced its FirstNet Push-to-Talk (FirstNet PTT), a solution based on the 3GPP’s mission-critical-push-to-talk (MCPTT), which offers public safety to use smartphones, and specialized ultra-rugged devices to use a two-way radio, with highly reliable, high-performance calling.



In March 2019, American data communications and telecommunications equipment provider Motorola Solutions, Inc announced the acquisition of Avtec, Inc, a US-based leading provider of advanced dispatch solutions for public safety and commercial customers for undisclosed amount. With this deal, Avtec will expand the public safety and commercial portfolios of Motorola and allow them to offer an end-to-end platform for customers to communicate, coordinate resources and secure their facilities.



The countries covered in the Push to Talk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





