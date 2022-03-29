Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market 2022-2030 - Rise in Manufacturing and Launch of CubeSats Driving Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by End User, Application and Orbit Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various orbit types such as non-polar inclined, polar, and sun-synchronous.
It categorizes the market in terms of application into communications, earth observation, space science, technology demonstration, and technology development. In addition, the report provides information on end users such as civil, government, commercial, and military.
Nanosatellites are generally defined as any satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kilograms. Microsatellites having weight between 11 and 100kg have been considered. In addition, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), CubeSats are a class of nanosatellites that use a standard size and form factor. The standard CubeSat size uses a one unit or 1U measuring 10x10x10 cm and is extendable to larger sizes; 1.5, 2, 3, 6, and even 12U.
Currently, nanosatellite and microsatellite operators have more launch alternatives, including small launch and ridesharing. To launch nanosatellites and microsatellites, dozens of new smaller launch vehicles (various with capacities of less than 500kg) are being developed.
To meet demand from nanosatellites and microsatellites customers, launch providers, particularly medium and super heavy launch providers, are offering rideshare opportunities.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites
- Rise in manufacturing and launch of CubeSats
Restraints
- Limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation
- Stringent government regulations
Opportunities
- Increase in demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites from the commercial sector
- Increase in demand for satellite data
Key Players
- AAC Clyde Space AB
- Astro Digital
- Gomspace
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.
- Swarm Technologies Inc.
- Tyvak Nan-Satellite Systems, Inc.
Scope of the Report
By Orbit Type
- Non-Polar Inclined
- Polar
- Sun-Synchronous
By Application
- Communications
- Earth Observation
- Space Science
- Technology Demonstration
- Technology Development
By End User
- Civil
- Government
- Commercial
- Military
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
