(Z, ZG Alert) Long Term Holders of Zillow Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) against certain of its officers and directors.



Last year a class action suit was filed against Zillow. The Zillow class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) despite operational improvements, Zillow experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (ii) such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (iii) as a result, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zillow holding shares before 2020, you may have standing to hold Zillow harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ZillowGroupInc3

