New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248436/?utm_source=GNW

, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Kawneer, Arconic, Hansen Group Ltd., Heroal, Kalwall Corporation, and Yuanda China Holdings Limited.



The global glass curtain wall market is expected to grow from $47.93 billion in 2021 to $52.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.91%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $73.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.02%.



The glass curtain wall market consists of sales of glass curtain walls by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to keep air and water out of the building, essentially acting as a buffer and an insulator.Glass curtain walls are aluminium-framed lighter weight facades that house glass or metal panels.



These glazing systems are incapable of supporting the weight of a roof or floor. Glass curtain walls are frequently used as part of a building envelope or as a component of a wall system.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the glass curtain wall market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in consumer spending on home remodelling is significantly driving the growth of the glass curtain wall market.As the glass curtain walls provide completely refurbished modern looks for the aged buildings and houses with seamlessly incorporated designs and patterns, the consumers have started spending more on them to get more enhanced looks for their homes.



For instance, according to the Home Advisor survey, the mean household spending on home services in the United States increased to $13,138 in 2020, which is a $4,000 more compared to 2019.Consumers end up spending on home improvements in order to make their home more suitable for their lifestyles.



So, the increasing spending on home remodelling is expected to propel the growth of the glass curtain wall market over the coming years.



Low emissivity glass curtain wall is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass curtain wall market.Major companies operating in the glass curtain wall sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2021, Vitro Architectural Glass launched Solarban® R77 solar control, low-emissivity (low-e) glass that combines a sharp, neutrally reflective silver-blue aesthetic along with the building-code-friendly solar performance. Vitro Glass created the glass to fill a specific gap in the company’s portfolio, providing architects with a comfortable exterior-reflected colour which is more subtle than Solarban® R100 glass but more defined compared to the reflective appearance of Solarban® 67 glass.



In August 2021, Dynamic Glass, a leading US-based provider of glass, glazing and metal panel services acquired Colorado Window Systems (CWS) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Dynamic Glass expand its glass and glazing portfolio with the main focus of enhanced service capabilities in Colorado.



CWS is a key company in providing high-quality glass and glazing services to Colorado’s top general contractors.



The countries covered in the Glass Curtain Wall market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248436/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________