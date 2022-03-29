Global Hand Gloves Market to 2027 - Increasing Use of Gloves in the Sports Industry Will Have a Positive Impact

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Gloves Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hand gloves are the personal protective equipment which is classified into two types such as disposable gloves and reusable gloves. Hand gloves are made up with various types of polymers such as Rubber, Leather, Polyethylene, Nitrile, Neoprene, Metal Mesh, and Others. Hand gloves are protective wear used in various industries such as Healthcare, Chemical, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others.
Market Dynamics
Increase in awareness regarding safety across mining, chemical, oil & energy, construction, and manufacturing industry is expected to boost the global hand gloves market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of accidents in workplaces will increase the demand for PPE products like gloves which is expected to propel the global hand gloves market. For instance, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 40% hand injury cases are recorded in 2014. Moreover, increase in use of gloves in sports industry will have the positive impact on global hand gloves market during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, increase automation in end use industries is expected to hinder the global hand gloves market. Also, High price of specialized clothing will affect the global hand gloves market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into type such as Reusable Gloves, and Disposable Gloves, by material such as Rubber, Leather, Polyethylene, Nitrile, Neoprene, Metal Mesh, and Others. Further, Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into application such as Healthcare, Chemical, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others.
Also, Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as TOWA Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc, Semperit AG Holdings, RUBBEREX, Kossan Rubber Industries, Honeywell International Inc, Globus Group, ANSELL Ltd, and 3 M.
By Type
- Reusable Gloves
- Disposable Gloves
By Material
- Rubber
- Leather
- Polyethylene
- Nitrile
- Neoprene
- Metal Mesh
- Others
By End User
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Construction
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Hand Gloves Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast
3. Market Background
3.1. Forecast Factor
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Challenges
3.2.3. Trends
4. Global Hand Gloves Market Snapshot
5. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Reusable Gloves
5.3.2 Disposable Gloves
6. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material
6.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Material
6.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By Material
6.3.1 Rubber
6.3.2 Leather
6.3.3 Polyethylene
6.3.4 Nitrile
6.3.5 Neoprene
6.3.6 Metal Mesh
6.3.7 Others
7. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 Healthcare
7.3.2 Chemical
7.3.3 Automotive
7.3.4 Food & Beverages
7.3.5 Construction
7.3.6 Others
8. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Region
8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region
8.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Region
9. North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
9.3 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
9.4 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
9.5 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country
9.5.1 USA
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10. Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
10.3 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
10.4 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
10.5 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11. Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
11.4 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12. Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
12.3 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
12.3 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
13. Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type
13.3 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material
13.4 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User
14. Competition Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15. Company Profiles
15.1 TOWA Corporation
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financial
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Top Glove Corporation Bhd
15.3 Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc
15.4 Semperit AG Holdings
15.5 RUBBEREX
15.6 Kossan Rubber Industries
15.7 Honeywell International Inc
15.8 Globus Group
15.9 ANSELL Ltd
15.10 3M
