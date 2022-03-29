Global Hand Gloves Market to 2027 - Increasing Use of Gloves in the Sports Industry Will Have a Positive Impact

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Gloves Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hand gloves are the personal protective equipment which is classified into two types such as disposable gloves and reusable gloves. Hand gloves are made up with various types of polymers such as Rubber, Leather, Polyethylene, Nitrile, Neoprene, Metal Mesh, and Others. Hand gloves are protective wear used in various industries such as Healthcare, Chemical, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others.



Market Dynamics

Increase in awareness regarding safety across mining, chemical, oil & energy, construction, and manufacturing industry is expected to boost the global hand gloves market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of accidents in workplaces will increase the demand for PPE products like gloves which is expected to propel the global hand gloves market. For instance, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 40% hand injury cases are recorded in 2014. Moreover, increase in use of gloves in sports industry will have the positive impact on global hand gloves market during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, increase automation in end use industries is expected to hinder the global hand gloves market. Also, High price of specialized clothing will affect the global hand gloves market growth.



Market Segmentation

Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into type such as Reusable Gloves, and Disposable Gloves, by material such as Rubber, Leather, Polyethylene, Nitrile, Neoprene, Metal Mesh, and Others. Further, Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into application such as Healthcare, Chemical, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Others.



Also, Global Hand Gloves Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as TOWA Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc, Semperit AG Holdings, RUBBEREX, Kossan Rubber Industries, Honeywell International Inc, Globus Group, ANSELL Ltd, and 3 M.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Hand Gloves Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast



3. Market Background

3.1. Forecast Factor

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Trends



4. Global Hand Gloves Market Snapshot



5. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Reusable Gloves

5.3.2 Disposable Gloves



6. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material

6.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Material

6.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By Material

6.3.1 Rubber

6.3.2 Leather

6.3.3 Polyethylene

6.3.4 Nitrile

6.3.5 Neoprene

6.3.6 Metal Mesh

6.3.7 Others



7. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User

7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3. Global Hand Gloves Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Healthcare

7.3.2 Chemical

7.3.3 Automotive

7.3.4 Food & Beverages

7.3.5 Construction

7.3.6 Others



8. Global Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region

8.2. Global Hand Gloves Market Share Analysis, By Region



9. North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

9.3 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

9.4 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User

9.5 North America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country

9.5.1 USA

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10. Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

10.3 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

10.4 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User

10.5 Europe Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11. Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

11.3 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

11.4 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User

11.5 Asia Pacific Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



12. Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

12.3 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

12.3 Latin America Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User



13. Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Type

13.3 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By Material

13.4 Middle East & Africa Hand Gloves Market Analysis, By End User



14. Competition Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15. Company Profiles

15.1 TOWA Corporation

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financial

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 Top Glove Corporation Bhd

15.3 Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc

15.4 Semperit AG Holdings

15.5 RUBBEREX

15.6 Kossan Rubber Industries

15.7 Honeywell International Inc

15.8 Globus Group

15.9 ANSELL Ltd

15.10 3M



