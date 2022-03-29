New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quantum Dot Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248435/?utm_source=GNW

The global quantum dots market is expected to grow from $4.70 billion in 2021 to $6.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.35%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $14.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.02%.



The quantum dots market consists of sales of quantum dots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are tiny semiconductor particles or nanoscale crystals of a semiconducting material that have unique optical and electronic properties.As energy is applied to these particles they emit light of various colors, which can be changed by tuning the shape, material composition, and size of the quantum dots.



Quantum dots are widely used in displays, including televisions, and smartphones.



The components of quantum dot market covered are by material include cadmium selenide (cdse), cadmium sulfide (cds), cadmium telluride (cdte), indium arsenide (inas), silicon (si).These are divided by verticals that include consumer, commercial, telecommunications, healthcare and defense.



These are used in various applications that include medical devices, displays, solar cells, photodetectors sensors, lasers, led lights, batteries and energy storage systems, and transistors.



North America was the largest region in the quantum dots market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the quantum dots market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for smart televisions and mobile phones is expected to propel the growth of the quantum dots market.A smart television is an internet-based TV set in which a user can perfom web surfing from the browser.



Tiny semiconductor particles or nanoscale crystals of a semiconducting material that have unique optical and electronic properties are mainly used in TVs and mobile phones.According to USA Today, in the first half of 2020, sales of smart TVs of 65 inches and larger were up 50% (in units).



Therefore, the growing demand for smart televisions and mobile phones is driving the growth of the quantum dots market.



Increasing R&D investments is a key trend gaining popularity in the quantum dots market.Many companies are nowadays exploring new technologies and undertaking research in the quantum dots market.



For instance, in October 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based producer of electronic devices through their R&D hub, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), developed blue Quantum Dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs). These quantum dots deliver improved luminous efficiency by 20.2%, having maximum luminance of 88,900 nits, and 16,000 hours of QLED lifetime.



In August 2020, Nanosys Inc., a US-based developer and distributor of state-of-the-art heavy metal quantum dot technology to the display industry, signed an agreement with Nagase & Co. Ltd., for the worldwide sales and distribution of Quantum Dot materials for various applications. Through this agreement, Nanosys is expected to accelerate the sale of quantum dot materials. Nagase & Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical trading and advanced materials distribution company.



The countries covered in the Quantum Dot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





