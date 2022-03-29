The Worldwide Buy Online Pick Up in Store Industry is Expected to Reach $703 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global buy online pick up in store (BOPIS) market is expected to reach US$ 703.18 Billion by 2027,expanding with a double digit CAGR of 19.3% during 2021-2027.

Worldwide, BOPIS has become a popular retail strategy that allows customers to have the best of both worlds: online shopping and in-person pickup. Thus, BOPIS is an excellent strategy for e-commerce that helps create a great blend of online shopping and physical stores, making the shopping process more convenient for its customers. Remarkably, BOPIS enables shopping from the comfort of homes, purchasing the item online, and going to the store when it is time to see the item is ready for pickup.



The market drivers boosting the BOPIS industry are convenient factors that give provisions to customers. Besides, no added shipping charges, no waiting for a long time for items to be delivered, quick services, in-stock insurance, and ease to tackle delivery errors that often arise with order fulfilment are paving the way for the market. An efficient BOPIS system will increase sales and customer loyalty and help retailers stay competitive with other brick-and-mortar stores and online merchants.

BOPIS Industry Picked Up Steam During The COVID-19 Pandemic

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, demand for Buy Online, Pick-up In-store (BOPIS) options increased significantly. Moreover, a year later, in 2021, customer adoption and repeated use of BOPIS have gone strong. Overall, as per our analysis, it's clear that BOPIS isn't just a passing trend. Globally, shoppers love it; most use it and intend to continue. As per this research report, Global BOPIS Industry was US$ 243.89 Billion in 2021. Moreover, COVID-19 has been the impetus for the massive growth BOPIS has seen the pan trend is also expected in the coming years.



Global BOPIS Market Country Analysis

In this report, we have covered the market of the United States, India, Japan, China, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, and South Korea. Global awareness among customers, high rate of using smartphones, presence of e-commerce, and retailers such as Walmart in the United States and Canada are boosting the market for BOPIS.



Moreover, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are gaining market of BOPIS due to the dense population compared to the United States, having a strong tradition of good retail logistics, and high awareness of the BOPIS method of shopping.



Further, countries in the Asia Pacific like India, Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to witness a high growth rate in the BOPIS market due to the rapid increase of the e-commerce industry, growing adoption of the internet and smartphones, and rapid economic development.



Rising Trends of Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) amongst Product Segments

By Product Categories, we have analyzed the market for Fashion, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Electronics & Media, Food & Personal Care, and Furniture & Appliances functioning with BOPIS technology. Notwithstanding, brick-and-mortar businesses with e-commerce functionality have made most of the online and in-store experience. Hence, retailers dealing in Fashion, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Electronics & Media, Food & Personal Care, and Furniture & Appliances are offering BOPIS as part of their checkout process.



Key Players Performance in the BOPIS Industry

In our report, the BOPIS Industry is fragmented, with the top key players Walmart, Zara, Home Depot, Macy's, Kohl's, and Target capturing the overall market. Recently, the key players are offering BOPIS and realized the benefits of this fulfilment option. Moreover, these key players have implemented the technology immensely



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global BOPIS Market



6. Market Share - Global BOPIS Market

6.1 By Countries

6.2 By Product Categories



7. Country - Global BOPIS Market

7.1 United States

7.2 India

7.3 Japan

7.4 China

7.5 Germany

7.6 United Kingdom

7.7 France

7.8 Italy

7.10 Canada

7.10 South Korea

7.11 Others



8. Product Categories - Global BOPIS Market

8.1 Fashion

8.2 Toys, Hobby & DIY

8.3 Electronic & Media

8.4 Food & Personal Care

8.5 Furniture & Appliances



9. Porters Five Forces

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Walmart

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Development

10.1.3 Financial Insight

10.2 Zara

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Recent Development

10.2.3 Financial Insight

10.3 Home Depot

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Recent Development

10.3.3 Financial Insight

10.4 Macy's

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Recent Development

10.4.3 Financial Insigh

10.5 Kohl's

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Recent Development

10.5.3 Financial Insight

10.6 Target

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Recent Development

10.6.3 Financial Insight



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ejt2

Attachment