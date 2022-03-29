New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL IMMERSION COOLING IN DATA CENTERS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248474/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

The pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in the use of servers for computing, storage, and network resources.As a result, the need for immersion cooling systems has risen due to the increased workload on servers.



In addition, large corporations in these industries have begun to invest in IT infrastructure and data structures, solidifying data centers as a necessary component of conducting business.

Moreover, despite the downturn in the economy, demand for internet service providers (ISPs), IT infrastructure providers, and data centers has increased, owing to the move toward home and remote working.Furthermore, as e-commerce sales rose during the pandemic, demand for data centers surged.



As a result, these developments accelerated the data center expansion. Hence, the growth of the data centers and IT infrastructure is expected to drive immersion cooling in the data centers market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global immersion cooling in data centers market growth analysis entails the assessment of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America holds the majority of the market share.



The market growth in the region is driven by high-quality research and advancements in artificial intelligence. Also, the large presence of data centers and growing cloud adoption drive the demand for immersion cooling systems in North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Major data operations firms have collaborated on a solution to help expedite industry standards for immersion cooling adoption. They also aim to provide precision immersion cooling solutions for edge technologies, data centers, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are LiquidStack, DCX Liquid Cooling Company, WiWynn, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ASPERITAS

2. DCX LIQUID COOLING COMPANY

3. DUG TECHNOLOGY

4. EXASCALAR INC

5. FUJITSU LIMITED

6. GRC (GREEN REVOLUTION COOLING)

7. ICEOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

8. LIQUIDCOOL SOLUTIONS

9. LIQUIDSTACK

10. MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING

11. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

12. STULZ GMBH

13. SUBMER

14. USYSTEMS LIMITED

15. VERTIV GROUP CORPORATION

16. WIWYNN

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________