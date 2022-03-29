United States influenza vaccines market size to surpass USD 7,000 million by 2030

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, United States influenza vaccines market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2030 and subsequently amass a valuation of USD 7,007 million by the end of the stipulated timeframe. Increasing outbreaks due to genetic variations in influenza viruses along with increasing R&D for the development of efficacious vaccines serves as a major growth propeller for the industry.





The research stresses on the major growth propellers and opportunities, as well as the challenges and their solutions. Moreover, it meticulously examines the effectiveness of the influenza vaccines in the United States, the available rapid diagnostic testing methods, and distribution channels. It also sheds light on the reimbursement and regulatory scenarios of the industry.

Under the competitive landscape section, the document houses comprehensive data of the key players and emerging contenders with respect to their current vaccines portfolios, promising vaccines in the pipeline, platform technology, and other major developments.

Notably, the number of influenza cases in the U.S. reached 29 million during 2018-2019, with around 380,000 hospitalizations and 28,000 deaths. In the following season of 2019-2020, the cases reached 38 million while hospitalizations were around the same range and the death toll stood at 20,000, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apart from the high prevalence of the disease, positive reimbursement scenery is enhancing the growth of influenza vaccines market in the United States. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) offers 100% reimbursement of the costs of one seasonal influenza virus vaccination per influenza season.

Increasing emphasis of U.S. government agencies towards collaborations in an effort to boost vaccine supply is further adding traction to the industry expansion. However, vaccine shortage due to genetic differentiation of viral strains and the constant burden on manufacturers to update vaccines may slowdown market progress over the analysis period.

AstraZeneca plc, Seqirus, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Versatope Therapeutics Inc., EpiVax Inc., Imutex Ltd., FluGen Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Altimmune Inc., Pneumagen Ltd., Moderna Inc., Medicago Inc., BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Novavax Inc. are the major players influencing United States influenza vaccines market trends.

Key players are directing their efforts toward strategic mergers and acquisitions to address the surging demand for vaccines. For instance, Sanofi acquired Protein Sciences Corporation in August 2017 and added Flublok to its portfolio, the only U.S. FDA-approved recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine. This allowed Sanofi expanded to not only expand its vaccine portfolio but expand its U.S. presence by leveraging non-egg-based manufacturing technologies.

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/united-states-influenza-vaccines-market-focus-on-persons-vaccinated-pricing-production-supply-promising-influenza-vaccines-clinical-trials-regulatory-reimbursement-distribution-channel-major-deals-key-players-recent-developments-size-share-trends-analysis-demand-opportunity-and-forecast-2022-2030

