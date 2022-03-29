Hyperscale Data Center Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global hyperscale data center market size is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period, thanks to the wide expanse of digitization. Unlike many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped many hyperscale data center operators to provide a comprehensive suite of cloud and digital services. The following trends are likely to stay prevalent in the industry through 2027:





High storage demands necessitate adoption of data center cooling solutions in North America:

To maintain optimal working conditions, businesses are substantially investing in cutting-edge data center cooling equipment. Government measures to reduce carbon footprints from high-power density installations are strengthening the service uptake. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released new standards to enhance energy efficiency in data centers throughout the country in August 2021.

It specifies an energy-efficiency objective for data centers, with a 20% decrease in carbon footprints, driving market growth for energy-efficient data center cooling systems that effectively distribute heat. North America hyperscale data center market size is set to be over $20 billion by 2027.

Government of North America invests in hyperscale data center technologies:

To provide better services to inhabitants, the regional government is embracing digital technology. Government agencies acquire and retain vast amounts of sensitive and personal data, which must be safeguarded and managed to avoid data breaches and loss.

The growing usage of digital technology is likely to raise the demand for efficient hyperscale data centers for data management. Digital.gov and U.S. Digital Service, for example, are utilized by both central and local governments to ensure timely service delivery to citizens.

BFSI sector in Europe to be a major contributor:

Since the BFSI industry deals with sensitive client information, the use of dependable data storage solutions is a necessity. With the increased usage of digital payment methods, there is a greater demand for appropriate data management systems to manage the growing volume of digital data.

Contactless payments accounted for 88.1% of all credit card transactions and 90.8% of all debit card transactions in July 2021, according to UK Finance. The growing amount of online transaction activities, such as digital transfers and smart card payments, need more capacity and throughput, which hyper-scale data centers provide.

Entertainment & media industry triggers Europe hyperscale data center market demand:

Thanks to the increased usage of Over the Top (OTT) services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple platforms have reported increased customer viewership. For example, in February 2020, Netflix mobile app installations increased by 60% in Italy, whereas Amazon Prime Video installations increased by 101% over the same month.

To provide consumers with high-quality movies, OTT streaming requires a network of preconfigured live encoding and streaming servers. These servers are housed in hyperscale data centers to boost computing capacity and assure continuous content delivery.

Colocation services on the rise in Europe:

To cater the thriving demand for effective data traffic management solutions, colocation service providers are expanding their Europe hyperscale data centers market presence across the region. Digital Realty, one of the world's biggest colocation data center providers, acquired European data center behemoth- InterXion in 2020. The corporation continues to purchase property throughout the world in order to develop new or expand data center facilities, as well as acquiring existing colocation suppliers such as Lamda Hellix.

Adoption of cloud-based services in Asia Pacific:

Emerging trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and 5G technologies are aiding in hyperscale data management across Asia Pacific. As companies strive to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive economy, several noteworthy innovations, partnerships, and expansions are anticipated.

For example, Oracle Corporation announced the establishment of the Oracle Cloud Singapore Region in November 2021. This move will assist the firm in satisfying the growing demand for enterprise cloud services in Southeast Asia, while also expanding its global reach to 33 cloud zones.

Similarly, Google Cloud is expanding its 5G ecosystem by collaborating with more than 30 new independent software suppliers, who are developing over 200 5G-focused edge apps. In 2021, the company announced its plans to acquire cloud-focused data protection firm Actifio, to improve the security of workloads both on-premises and in the cloud.

Retail & e-commerce applications expedite growth in Asia Pacific:

E-commerce and large retail chains are using a hybrid architecture that includes the cloud, regional, and edge data centers, to manage their enormous data. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the country's e-commerce retail business is expected to reach $350 billion by 2030, up from an anticipated $55 billion in 2021, thanks to the growing influx of online customers.

Consider Amazon, one of the world's top hyperscale data center companies, whose footprint is fueled by AWS's expansion and innovations like AWS Outposts, which are oriented at edge computing and 5G. AWS continues to build data centers throughout the world, consistently ranking as one of the top data center capital expenditure spenders Y.O.Y. Several large retail chains in India, such as Tanishq, a Titan Company firm, have been installing edge servers across their showrooms to eliminate the need to analyze videos from across their multiple showrooms.

