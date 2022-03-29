Frozen Tissues Samples Market Size Worth $105.04 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 13.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Frozen Tissues Samples Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Frozen Normal Tissue Samples, Frozen Tumor Tissue Samples, and Frozen Diseased Tissue Samples), Application (Disease Diagnosis & Treatment, Cancer & Other Diseases Research, and Morphological Analysis), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others)”, the global frozen tissues samples market growth is driven by the rising application of frozen tissue samples in various research and therapeutic areas and the increasing use of frozen tissue samples due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. However, the risk associated with preserving and maintaining frozen tissues samples is expected to hamper the growth of the market.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 44.39 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 105.04 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 167 No. Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Frozen Tissues Samples Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

ProteoGenex, Inc.; BioChain Institute, Inc.; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; ZenBio, Inc.; Geneticist, Inc.; AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.; US Biolab Corp., Inc.; Bay Biosciences LLC; REPROCELL, Inc.; and Audubon Bioscience Co. are among the key companies operating in the frozen tissues samples market. The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global frozen tissues samples market. Also, market players create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic & research institutes to provide frozen tissue samples for various studies, which is driving the frozen tissues samples market.





A few recent developments in the frozen tissues samples market are as follows:

In December 2021, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. opened a new office in Alkmaar, the Netherlands. The maintenance of local stock – AMSBIO Europe BV enables EU customers to order and receive the company's market-leading life science products with unimpeded efficiency and lower costs in the post-Brexit market.

In October 2021, REPROCELL and Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. extended their partnership agreement to assess the effect of the HT-003 therapeutic platform in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In the partnership, fresh explants of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease tissues will be used to investigate the therapeutic potential of Hoth's HT-003 drugs. Also, all testing will be performed at REPROCELL's center for predictive drug discovery.

Frozen tissues samples are tissues from the human body used in research for disease diagnosis, treatment, cancers, and morphological analysis. Frozen tissue samples can be of three types – frozen normal tissues, frozen diseased tissues, and frozen tumor tissues. Frozen tissue samples are preferred in analyses such as next-generation sequencing, western blotting for post-translational protein modifications, mass spectrometry, and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction. The biopsy material is dipped in liquid nitrogen and stored in an ultra-cold freezer. Frozen tissue samples are the gold standard for DNA and RNA sequencing, especially when the strands must be longer than 50 pairs. Frozen tissue samples are also useful in immunohistochemistry as the proteins are still preserved in their native state. The market players in the frozen tissues samples market collect and create biorepositories of these frozen tissues samples and provide them to clients in the form of frozen tissue samples, frozen tissue arrays, and frozen tissue panels, as per client requirements. These biorepositories have increased significantly, with government and research organizations also creating their own biobanks to collect and store tissue samples. Various market players also provide custom services to collect fresh tissues for specific diseases as per client requirements.





The primary product types in the frozen tissues samples market are frozen normal tissue samples, frozen tumor tissue samples, and frozen diseased tissue samples. Among these, the frozen tumor tissue samples segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.

Biopsies are small samples of tissue extracted from a region in the body which is studied under a microscope to determine the cause of an ailment or underlying causes or as a comparison with other tissue samples. Biopsies are generally used to diagnose cancer cells, infections, and other disorders. The frozen section is a type of biopsy treatment that was created to make a quick identification of a mass during surgery. Cryosection is the technical term for the procedure which uses a cryostat. This procedure is mainly performed during oncology-related surgeries. Frozen tissue samples are helpful in the identification of lesions or tumors as it allows a surgeon to see if a sample has malignant or benign components and if the tumor has metastasized which can help in deciding the course of action against the cancer.

Furthermore, frozen tissue samples are occasionally used to confirm the presence of a lesion or skip a lesion in surgically suspect tissue areas. Determining the organ of origin using frozen tissue samples is important when dealing with tissue such as parathyroid glands that are too small and difficult to recognize. Moreover, frozen tissue samples are utilized to determine whether the tumor has spread to the lymph nodes and nerves. Frozen tissue samples are preferred in analyses such as mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, western blotting for post-translational protein modifications, and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction. Frozen tissue samples can be used for DNA and RNA sequencing, as well. Frozen tissue samples are also useful in immunohistochemistry as the proteins are still in their native state. Furthermore, several research studies are conducted using frozen tissue samples in a variety of therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammation, neurological diseases, normal tissues, and others. For instance, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disorder causing joint inflammation and damage, is one of the most studied indications in recent years. In RA, the synovial tissue is the target organ for RA which makes the role of synovial tissue biopsy important, to better understand the disease pathophysiology and facilitate the discovery of new biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and identification of new therapeutic targets.





Frozen tissue samples have been used widely in medical research on cancer and other disorders to examine cell morphology, disease state, intra, and intercellular communication, and sections of biopsied tissue. The frozen tissue samples continue to be used to better understand disease through frozen tissue samples. Also, tissue sampling to encompass a wide group of samples of varying ethnicities, gender, and other research criteria makes frozen tissue sampling and the frozen tissues samples market a highly prospective market with significant growth potential in the coming years.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is also driving the demand for frozen tissue samples for research, diagnostic and treatment studies. Frozen tumor tissue samples and frozen normal tissue samples (normal adjacent tissues) can be collected to establish diagnosis and treatment scopes for cancer.





















